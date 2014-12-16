What’s On Tonight: It’s Team Adam Vs. Team Blake On ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – After weeks of tuning in to see Gwen Stefani’s hair, Pharrell’s hat choices and the not-so-subtle affair going on between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, we finally find out who will actually win the singing competition. Congratulations mystery person, you’ll have exactly one minute of fame before we start talking about next season’s judging panel. (Is Christina coming back? IS SHE???)
Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The peacock network is getting into the holiday spirit by ripping off one of our most beloved Christmas movies. Honestly though, it looks kind of good. Big Bang nerds will tune in to hear Jim Parsons do his sing and dance routine and everyone else should watch too because, let’s be real, we’re a bit burnt out on Home Alone 2.
Masterchef Junior (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s the Season 2 finale where, after slaving away on a three-course meal, one kid will have his dreams crushed on national television and the other will take home $100,000. Oh, and a trophy.
NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The team is out to save Christmas with the help of a group of friendly cyber-terrorists.
Ascension (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Night two of the space drama: more Days of Our Lives, less Battlestar Galactica. As the captain of the ship tries to cover up the cause of an explosion, Viondra is out to find who among her loyal group of stewardesses is giving information to Councilman Rose and James makes a deal to get into Officer Training School so he can put the moves on Nora.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – This is what happens when shows have their mid-season finales; we’re left with our pick of predictably bland crime shows. In this episode, the team investigate the murder of a retired Navy SEAL and Brody notices Lasalle is strangely unenthusiastic about Christmas. Riveting.
Ground Floor (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Brody gets sent back to — where else — the ground floor and works hard to climb his way back to the top. Unfortunately no one’s ever explained to him that people in general and co-workers especially don’t like overachievers.
The Real World: Skeletons (MTV, 10:00 p.m.) – A group of strangers are picked to live in a house (In Chicago),work together and have their lives taped to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real in the 30th season of the MTV reality show. That’s right, 30 seasons. How old do you feel right now?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Garth Brooks on Kimmel; Christoph Waltz and Nicki Minaj on Fallon; Dick Van Dyke and Jenny Slate on Conan; Anna Kendrick and Charli XCX on Letterman; Larry King on Ferguson; and James Corden and Vanessa Bayer on Meyers.
Skeletons? GAH. Can’t wait to tune into that at some point this season and be disgusted with myself.
Anyone ever seen Chrisley Knows Best? We get tempted to watch it, since we see like 1 or 2 minutes of every time we DVR benched. Something tells me that 1 or 2 minutes is just the right dosage for that.
His voice is nails on a chalkboard to me so I can hardly sit through that 1 minute.
even 1 or 2 mins is waaaaay too much time to spend with that family. he reminds me too much of Sen (Miss) Lindsay Graham
I thought it said team anders vs team Blake and almost got excited…tv is garbage lately
Still works with Adam vs Blake but, like you, the rest of that title was severely disappointing.
The Black Mirror Christmas special airs tonight in the UK. No clue when it’s going to be legally available to watch in the US.
Damn, I thought you said SERIES finale for The Voice…
No you didnt. And no one thinks you’re awes
ome for hating a popular but widely derided show.
Awww, you mean I DON’T have the 13 year old girl approval ratings? Dang…
Full disclosure The Voice is my jam they could definitely trim the fat but NBC is so bad at business the only thing they truly understand is that this show is whats keeping them afloat and they have to stretch it out way longer than they should