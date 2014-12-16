What’s On Tonight: It’s Team Adam Vs. Team Blake On ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – After weeks of tuning in to see Gwen Stefani’s hair, Pharrell’s hat choices and the not-so-subtle affair going on between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, we finally find out who will actually win the singing competition. Congratulations mystery person, you’ll have exactly one minute of fame before we start talking about next season’s judging panel. (Is Christina coming back? IS SHE???)

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The peacock network is getting into the holiday spirit by ripping off one of our most beloved Christmas movies. Honestly though, it looks kind of good. Big Bang nerds will tune in to hear Jim Parsons do his sing and dance routine and everyone else should watch too because, let’s be real, we’re a bit burnt out on Home Alone 2.

Masterchef Junior (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s the Season 2 finale where, after slaving away on a three-course meal, one kid will have his dreams crushed on national television and the other will take home $100,000. Oh, and a trophy.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The team is out to save Christmas with the help of a group of friendly cyber-terrorists.

Ascension (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Night two of the space drama: more Days of Our Lives, less Battlestar Galactica. As the captain of the ship tries to cover up the cause of an explosion, Viondra is out to find who among her loyal group of stewardesses is giving information to Councilman Rose and James makes a deal to get into Officer Training School so he can put the moves on Nora.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – This is what happens when shows have their mid-season finales; we’re left with our pick of predictably bland crime shows. In this episode, the team investigate the murder of a retired Navy SEAL and Brody notices Lasalle is strangely unenthusiastic about Christmas. Riveting.

Ground Floor (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Brody gets sent back to — where else — the ground floor and works hard to climb his way back to the top. Unfortunately no one’s ever explained to him that people in general and co-workers especially don’t like overachievers.

The Real World: Skeletons (MTV, 10:00 p.m.) – A group of strangers are picked to live in a house (In Chicago),work together and have their lives taped to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real in the 30th season of the MTV reality show. That’s right, 30 seasons. How old do you feel right now?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Garth Brooks on Kimmel; Christoph Waltz and Nicki Minaj on Fallon; Dick Van Dyke and Jenny Slate on Conan; Anna Kendrick and Charli XCX on Letterman; Larry King on Ferguson; and James Corden and Vanessa Bayer on Meyers.