What’s On Tonight: ‘iZombie’ Goes Full Drag

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Liv and Clive look into the death of an old-school drag queen when Liv assumes her persona after munching on her brains.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Ken and Christine face a dangerous new headache: flammable carpets.

Holey Moley (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — More putt-putt masters test their skills on this over-sized course.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The Islanders compete in another challenge for a leg-up in the competition as more couples grow closer, and a few begin to question their choice in partners.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Ant investigates the mermaid-shaped figure swimming outside the Aronnax, even when pirates get in his way.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Gwynn struggles to maintain control over the Outpost as Talon attempts to stay one step ahead of her new rival.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Watson puts her suspicions of Holmes on hold as the pair work to find a long-dormant serial killer, who has resurfaced in the wake of a sculptor’s murder in New York City.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa’s relaxing road trip is cut short when a sicario from her past hunts her down.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sen. Kamala Harris, Lenny Clarke, Offset featuring Cardi B

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kenan Thompson, Joe Manganiello, Robyn

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Norah O’Donnell, Topher Grace

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Raghav Mehrotra

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Isha Sesay