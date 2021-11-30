La Brea (NBC, 9:00pm) — Natalie Zea and the gang are still attempting to survive in that primeval hellhole, and the good news this week is that they’ve found some sort of portal, and Eve might shove a boy through it. Also, there’s another sinkhole opening in present-day Los Angeles, and Eve’s family is frantically racing against time, space, and whatever other dimensions are involved here.

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (Netflix stand-up special) — Arab-American comic Mo Amer heads out in Houston to deliver jokes about pandemic panic, Bradley Cooper, and how to properly curse in Arabic. The stock market and hummus are also subjects, so I guess nothing is off limits anymore.

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix film) — This film adapts the manga series of the same name and follows the discovery of a game-changing camera in the realm of mountaineering. Every climber here is obsessive and hungry for greater heights, and the fate of a missing climber could be the key to ascending, well, “the summit of the gods.”

Riverdale (CW, 9:00pm) — The gang must deal with unexpected ultimatums after a mysterious figure arrives in the community.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Despero’s future vision is off, somehow, according to Iris, and Barry meets up with Black Lightning to regroup.

Chucky (SYFY and USA, 10:00pm) — The O.G. homicidal doll is still at it, and my god, he will never stop trying to settle the score. This week, he’s wreaking havoc in a public venue.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30pm) — Tray and Josh discover a mysterious hat, and they’re trying to figure out what it means for Amira’s mysterious ways.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Rita Moreno, Dusty Slay

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Peter Dinklage, Lee Jung-Jae, Aaron And Bryce Dessner

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Kristin Chenoweth, Kal Penn, Kristin Chenoweth

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (Netflix special) — The Jo Bros are back and making music, so of course, this is also a great time for the trio to roast the hell out of each other. The special aims to prove that no one can get to the root of a roasting quite like another family member, and everyone’s gonna pick on Kevin, right? Expect some special guests along the way to help juice things up even more.