What's On Tonight: ‘Leap’ Into College Basketball

NCAA Basketball: Kansas v. Kentucky (CBS, 9 p.m.) – I’m not a big college basketball fan, but I hope the Jayhawks win because Scott Bakula, Paul Rudd, and Mandy Patinkin went to the University of Kansas. All Kentucky has is poet Wendell Berry. BOOOOOOOO. (Check out With Leather’s coverage.)
Adventure Time (Cartoon, 7:30 p.m.) – Season premiere. An animated series for kids that doesn’t make you feel like a total creep and/or idiot for watching it.
Bones/House (Fox, 8-10 p.m.) – These two sputtering shows should combine forces, and become Bones House, the world’s greatest blues musician. His music’s terrible, but that name!
Gossip Girl (CW, 8 p.m.) – The name of tonight’s episode is “Con Heir.” I don’t know how to tell ya this, Blair, but we are three white guys short. Or as they say in Ebonics, “We be fu*ked.”
Oprah’s Lifeclass: The Tour (OWN, 8 p.m.) – Earlier today, on “CBS This Morning,” Oprah said, “Had I known that [running OWN network] was this difficult, I might have done something else.” Oh, but Oprah, then us common people wouldn’t have been able to watch “Oprah & Tony Robbins Live from New York; Living Fearlessly.” I need to know how to live without fear! Mondays continue to be the worst.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Betty White and Pauly D on Leno (I’d rather watch Oprah taking a dump on Tony Robbins for three hours); Seann William Scott on Kimmel; Jennifer Love Hewitt on Kimmel; Julie Chen and Pau Gasol on Ferguson; NPH on Conan; Mohamed Nasheed on Stewart; and Gary Johnson on Colbert.
Rob Riggle is also a Jawhawk
POW!
FINISH HIM!
Never get me excited with an image of Quantum Leap only to segue into stupid basketball again.
Basketball is not stupid.
You’re right. Basketball is VERY stupid.
Watch it, Stacey.
Ok: Fine. But I am still steadfast that a show about a handsome, time traveling butt-chin man and his flamboyantly dressed, wise-cracking hologram sidekick is infinitely more exciting than a sport where neither team is winning for more than A) 30 second and by B) three points.
I’m with Stacey. The last five minutes of a basketball game are exciting. The season barely matters in the pros as half the teams make playoffs and then the playoffs suck until the conference championships.
Oh, and quantum leap was a great show.
Bakula’s greatest role was as a drunken version of himself on that garage show on Comedy Central with Ron Swanson.
Stacey, watch tonight’s game.
You’ll fall in love with Jim Nantz.
To make up for it, Stacey.
Basketball needs more scrappy players like Scott Bakula.
-Every old white sports writer
OK … You’re forgiven, Josh. Draper what?
My comments don’t work.
Oh, well now they do. Thanks for making me look stupid, internet gods.
Who wouldn’t want to see Oprah taking…[looks around] oh, nevermind.
Sean William Scott has the three-name serial killer thing going for him. So why won’t he just quit acting and get into that already? Everyone would be out of their misery. Some people more than others.
Poor Oprah……imagine….hard work is hard…..
I know, she didn’t say that if she knew the channel would be unsuccessful, she wouldn’t have done it. She said if she knew it would be hard, she wouldn’t have. I never would’ve thought running a network would be hard!
Taco Jones…….if running a network was easy…….I imagine more of them would have become successful……
Personally….I’m not against hard work……but I have had many many (did I mention many) “bosses” who have mused “whoever thought this would be so hard”…….so the phrase/cliche really pisses me off……
I’m calling BS, I’m 99% sure she has Ted Turner on speed dial.
“An animated series for kids that doesn’t make you feel like a total creep and/or idiot for watching it.”
Of course, were you a total creep and/or idiot, would you notice anyway?
As a creep and idiot, I can most assuredly say: nope.
I was only rooting for Kansas because screw Kentucky. But how could I ever root against Paul Rudd?
( I mean, except during this year’s Elite 8. But it’s okay now.)
Should UK win tonight, rest assured that their title will be vacated within 3 years.
YAY HOUSE IS BACK
UK also has Ashley Judd. That’s way worse!