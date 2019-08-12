What’s On Tonight: ‘Legion’ Ends, And ‘The Terror’ Returns

FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — We’ve reached the end of the road with this trippy comic book series from Noah Hawley. With Time Demons wreaking havoc and David trying to keep his darker personalities in check, the final showdown between Xavier, Legion, and Farouk will decide the fate of the world.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season two of this historical mystery series is set in the early 1940s and follows a young Japanese American named Chester Nakayama, who’s caught between his traditional Japanese family and his All-American life outside of the home at the worst possible time in US history.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Contestants face 10 obstacles at the Baltimore City Finals including “Angry Birds.”

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Three women are sent packing following a dramatic rose ceremony and Blake has some explaining to do to Kristina.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A sisterly duo face off against newlyweds and two best friends tonight.

Our Boys (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — HBO’s Hebrew and Arabic mini-series recount the true story of a young Palestinian named Mohammed Abu Khdeir. Khdeir’s death was thought to be a revenge killing for the kidnap and murder of three Israeli boys just days earlier, an event that kickstarted the 2014 Israel-Gaza war. This show focuses mostly on a casualty of that conflict, a young boy brutally murdered whose death still carries weight so many years later.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Liz find temp work as Dud recovers from his recent shark attack and the lodge comes under new ownership in the season two premiere.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bob Odenkirk, Whitney Cummings, Pete Yorn

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Common, Kate Upton, Swizz Beatz

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Cate Blanchett, Marc Maron

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kathy Griffin, George Takei, Jacqueline Novak, Nate Smith

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Greg Kinnear, Judy Greer, Bazzi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Ayanna Pressley