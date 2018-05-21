NBC/Ben Simms

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Game of Thrones star Lena Headey ventures with Bear into the Spanish wilderness, where they travel along a mountain’s razor-thin edge and are forced to rappel after finding a dead end. And dinner? Bone marrow.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Watson gets spooked after reading her own therapy file and decides to make a major life change, all while she and Holmes investigate who murdered her ex-psychologist.

2018 Miss USA Competition (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey host this year’s pageant out of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — After someone learns Guardian’s true identity, they threaten to expose it while blackmailing James, and Tanya escapes from Coville’s cult.

Man With A Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Andi tries to go into business with Adam while he attempts to renovate Joe and Bev’s kitchen in the Season 2 finale.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Ravi and Clive team up on a case.

Dancing With The Stars: Athletes (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — After four intense weeks of competition, a winner shall be crowned — will Tonya Harding or Adam Rippon capture the honors?

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Finalists will each perform three times as the fight continues from teams led by Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

American Idol (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Finally, the Season 1 winner is crowned.

The Final Year (HBO, 8:00 p.m.) — President Barack Obama’s foreign-policy team will be seen negotiating the Paris accord and attempting to repair relations with Cuba.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Matthew McConaughey, Julian Dennison, James Bay

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Emilia Clarke, Matt Bomer, the Summer: The Donna Summer Musical cast

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Zachary Quinto, Vanessa Bayer; New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet

Conan: Carol Burnett, Kiersey Clemons