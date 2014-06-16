What’s On Tonight: ‘Louie’ Is Leaving Us

#What's On Tonight #Louis C.K. #Louie
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.16.14 10 Comments

World Cup (ESPN, 5 p.m.) — Ghana vs. U-S-A! I’m already wearing my American flag man thong.

24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — “Jack and the president work to thwart Margot al-Harazi’s terror attacks.” That is a ridiculous premise. I like it.

The Fosters (ABC Family 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. I’ve heard good things about this show, which follows an interracial lesbian couple, at least for something on ABC Family. Anyone watch it?

Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Game of Thrones, Orange Is the New Black, Louie, and Fargo — all those shows have already left us, or are about to leave us for another season. I hate TV for being so much fun only to leave me. STOP BEING LIKE MY DAD, TV.

Longmire (A&E, 10 p.m.) — “Walt serves as a judge for a pageant.” OK, but is it a dog pageant?

48 Hours (CBS, 10 p.m.) — This is not the Nick Nolte/Eddie Murphy movie 48 Hrs. F*ck you, CBS.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Whitney Cummings and Angel Olsen on Letterman; Keenan Ivory Wayans and Jennifer Lopez on Fallon; Henry Winkler and Lennon Parham on Ferguson; Wanda Sykes and Piper Perabo on Meyers; Ice Cube on Conan; Howard Schultz on Stewart; and Ta-Nehisi Coates on Colbert.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#Louis C.K. #Louie
TAGSLOUIELOUIS C.K.WHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP