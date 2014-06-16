What’s On Tonight: ‘Louie’ Is Leaving Us

World Cup (ESPN, 5 p.m.) — Ghana vs. U-S-A! I’m already wearing my American flag man thong.
24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — “Jack and the president work to thwart Margot al-Harazi’s terror attacks.” That is a ridiculous premise. I like it.
The Fosters (ABC Family 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. I’ve heard good things about this show, which follows an interracial lesbian couple, at least for something on ABC Family. Anyone watch it?
Louie (FX, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Game of Thrones, Orange Is the New Black, Louie, and Fargo — all those shows have already left us, or are about to leave us for another season. I hate TV for being so much fun only to leave me. STOP BEING LIKE MY DAD, TV.
Longmire (A&E, 10 p.m.) — “Walt serves as a judge for a pageant.” OK, but is it a dog pageant?
48 Hours (CBS, 10 p.m.) — This is not the Nick Nolte/Eddie Murphy movie 48 Hrs. F*ck you, CBS.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Whitney Cummings and Angel Olsen on Letterman; Keenan Ivory Wayans and Jennifer Lopez on Fallon; Henry Winkler and Lennon Parham on Ferguson; Wanda Sykes and Piper Perabo on Meyers; Ice Cube on Conan; Howard Schultz on Stewart; and Ta-Nehisi Coates on Colbert.
Longmire is like crack. You just can’t give it up because it feels SOOOO good once it’s inside you.
Why are there so many murders in Absaroka County?!
Because The Rez is Wyoming’s South Central.
Damn, as much as I like having a full hour of Louie the season went way too fast :(
Well they played 2 episodes the entire time. This season has been good but RAPEY!
“Good But Rapey” is the title of my upcoming autobiography.
I look forward to reading it.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader I’m pretty sure that’s the title of Bill Cosby’s biography.
Yes, ’24’ has been completely mental, but also awesome. Cat Stark trying to kill Jack Bauer with a drone attack in downtown London. Plus Stephen Fry as the British PM! Just completely nuts – glad to see they just went for it with this new season. Go big or go home.
I love me some Jack Bauer.