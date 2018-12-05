Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) — Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino returns for season two of her breezy, 1950s comedy that became a critical darling last year. This season is just as fast-paced, full of jokes, and curiously riveting as the first with Midge continuing to make her way through the male-dominated stand-up scene, battling good-naturedly with her sidekick Suzy, and working through her separation with her husband, Joel. There’s also some traveling this season, both locally and abroad, and Tony Shalhoub in berets and rompers. That should be all you need to convince you to watch.

Chicago Med (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Rhodes operates on a patient with a personal connection to Det. Halstead as Will and Natalie try to prepare for their big day despite the distractions.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Lyon family’s finances are on the line as their showcase approaches, and Kai’s expose on Empire uncovers some dirty dealings that may threaten the company and cause conflict with Jamal.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica makes a risky decision concerning her business while Betty faces a formidable foe from her past and Archie goes on the run.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Emotions run high when family members pay a visit to the tribe and one player decides to target a key ally.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly surprises Murray by buying him a fancy new car while Barry comes to realize his idea of a wild bachelor party is not the same as his brother’s.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Anna-Kat is forced to make new friends at school when Franklin is stuck home sick and Katie misses the spontaneity of new romance.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — At an explosive homecoming dance, friendships in both Crenshaw and Beverly are put to the test when decisions made by Spencer trigger an avalanche that drastically changes the course of several lives.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Kidd and Severide suffer problems in their new relationship while a massive car pile-up on the freeway impacts someone dear to the firehouse team.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dede’s husband, Jerry, comes to town to bequeath her assets to the family. Mitch and Claire are gifted more of their mother than they know what to do with.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Cassie gets out of jail and enacts plans for revenge while Star’s legal troubles threaten to derail Carlotta’s music festival.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Ivar the Boneless tries to assert his authority over the Heathen Army while Lagertha reclaims her place as Queen of Kattegat.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team suspects there may be a leak inside the unit after a mission is ambushed.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Will is chosen to host the first-grade parent social, and he uses the event to push his anti-smartphone policy.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Gary struggles to accept Maggie’s decision about her cancer treatment which takes him back to when Jon underwent chemo.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Antonio makes a decision that puts the entire team at risk.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A professor from Lewis’ past tips off the BAU to an alarming number of overdose deaths of patients who just completed rehab.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jennifer Aniston, Chris Elliott, Rita Ora

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, John Legend

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Howie Mandel, Danielle Macdonald, Mehdi Hasan, Nikki Glaspie

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jude Law, Steve Coogan, Sam Morril

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jeremy Scott