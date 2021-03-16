Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX, 10:00pm) — This biker drama’s second-season finale aired in late 2019, and we’ve been waiting all this time to find out the identity of the SAMCRO member who was killed at the Vatos Malditos party. EZ is now a fully-patched member, so he can stress out even more this season, and basically, the whole club starts this season a few months after that party (and the purposeful killing of Dita) in a rough place. Fortunately, this season looks to be a lot less about personal conflict and more about club maneuvering that could lead to war. Not only are the two rival M.C.s coming no closer to peacefully coexisting, but the Galindo cartel is essentially f*cked in multiple ways, and real-world issues intrude to make a fine mess for all characters. Showrunner Elgin James is officially taking the show into the post-Kurt Sutter era of the Sons Of Anarchy franchise, and he’s promised plenty of fallout involving one of my favorite words, “reckoning.” Let’s ride.

Staged: Series 2 (BBC One series on Hulu) — This is the rare COVID-era comedy that’s worth tuning into because who can resist David Tennant and Michael Sheen shooting the sh*t together while playing somewhat fictional versions of themselves? This second installment spans eight episodes and basically follows the two Brits losing their minds during this crisis that’s also making the rest of lose our minds, too. The guest lineup includes Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, Jim Parsons, Simon Pegg, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Ken Jeong, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waffles + Mochi: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Michelle Freaking Obama stars in this show about two curious puppets, (obviously) Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food and culture. This also doubles as an educational series about fresh-ingredient cooking, so learn how to become a chef, along with the puppets and a former first lady. Don’t resist this one!

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix special) — Netflix is swinging back into the fresh stand-up game with this comedy collective full of versatile comedians, all of whom bring different perspectives that tie into a unique group identity.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Eva’s growing more powerful while Barry works to stop her, and the team is all surprised when Sue Dearbon risks everything to give n assist.

Superman and Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — The world’s most famous superhero and the most famous journalist are behaving as ordinarily as possible in this series, and one can guess how well that will work out. This week, Lois and Chrissy spie a fish out of water, and they don’t have a good feeling about this at all.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 9:00pm) — Max is working to launch new revenue streams for New Amsterdam, and Iggy is not here for the telemedicine thing, but Sharpe makes a discovery.

COVID Diaries NYC (HBO, 9:00pm) — Granted, this subject matter might be something that you aren’t prepared to voluntarily absorb, but there’s more here than meets the title. This deeply personal film turns the camera on five young filmmakers in New York City, who tell their families’ stories during the pandemic’s first wave in the (best) city that (you know) never sleeps. Frontline workers and every day New Yorkers get real in their own very resilient ways, all while the U.S. continues to process and battle an invisible enemy while searching, somehow, for meaning.