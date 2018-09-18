USA Network

Once again, Tuesday night’s most exciting TV happenings revolve around two new cable series:

The Purge (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – The series flat-out calls this third episode “The Urge To Purge,” and there’s no trace of subtlety to be found. A young girl named Penelope bravely prepares to be the victim of a group sacrifice, while Rick and Jenna bizarrely focus on a business deal amid the bloodshed.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The club finally realizes they can’t accomplish their goals without help, and high drama hits the Galindo crime family when Emily strikes out on her own for answers, and Miguel’s braided mercenary can’t pin down the rebels. Fists also fly in a casino … festive!

Here’s the rest of tonight’s notable fresh programming:

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The live season edition of this series sees the top 10 acts in a pseudo battle royale (at the Dolby Theatre, natch) while attempting to score a million-dollar prize.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jamie Foxx pleads for help with his eyes as he continues to watch teams of DJs compete for something.

Castaways (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season one concludes as Castaways stumble on a pool of resources left behind by other survivors. Spooky.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Pack and Jess encounter a new threat while hiding during “The Hunt,” and Todd gains an unlikely ally while navigating through a dreamworld.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Annette Bening, John Mayer

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tom Odell, Sean Kinney

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tracey Ullman, Henry Golding, Madison Beer