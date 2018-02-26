What’s On Tonight: ‘McMafia’ And ‘Good Girls’ Premiere

AMC

McMafia (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – AMC’s new crime drama follows a squeaky clean Russian exile turned British gentleman named Alex Godman who get pulled into the dark world of organized crime as he tries to protect his family from their less-than-savory past. It’s basically The Night Manager without Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in bright pastels but it still sounds good.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – NBC’s new comedy starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman is here and the premiere introduces us to three suburban moms, each struggling with their own financial issues, who decide to rob a local supermarket to get some much-needed extra cash. Unfortunately for them, the market is owned by a local gang who doesn’t take too kindly to their money-grab.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Sara decides to take some time off to regroup while the Legends search for the long-lost Earth Totem but without their leader’s knowledge, the team ends up traveling to 1717 and in trouble with a band of pirates.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin and Vanessa volunteer to be each other’s wingman on a new dating app that requires a close friend to choose one’s perfect match.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – A best-selling author’s death forces Lucifer and Chloe to infiltrate the victim’s old high school in order to find her killer.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Arie takes his final three bachelorettes to Peru for some adventurous and romantic overnight dates. While he’s struggling to decide which beautiful woman he loves more, a surprise twist threatens to derail his proposal plans.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 14 begins with a round of blind auditions and the welcome addition of Kelly Clarkson to the coaching team.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Joe and Adam begin spending too much time together after Andi gets Bev a job volunteering at the hospital.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When Arthur hires Fawz’s son, Abe, at the shop, Franco encourages the aspiring DJ to skip college and follow his dream—even though that’s Fawz’s worst nightmare.

The Alienist (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – As the team hatches a new plan to catch the killer, Kreizler faces his own doubts about the case and Sara looks into the doctor’s past.

The Resident (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – A handful of risky surgeries push the hospital staff to its limits and Conrad battles feelings of jealousy when Nic requests Jude for help with one of the operations.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Season four kicks off with Blaine handling a threat from his past and Liv experiences a surprising vision after feasting on the brains of a murdered Seattle Seahawks superfan.

Living Biblically (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – In the premiere of this new comedy from CBS, a middle-aged man going through a life crisis decides to take up the Good Book and live strictly by the Bible with some hilarious results.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – On a bird watch, Steve a Roger witness a man stealing bird eggs and discover he’s part of an underground organization that collects rare and endangered baby birds.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The geniuses lose a bit of their brain power while trying to prevent the creation of a black hole so it’s up to Paige to simplify things for them.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Shaun handles a patient with a rare heart condition that’s forced her to life an isolated life inside her home and another young patient’s perfectly matched organ donor causes a moral dilemma for the patient’s parents.

Final Space (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – This new animated comedy a guy named Gary finishes out the last few days of his five year prison sentence in space but not before he meets a tiny green planet-destroying weapon named Mooncake who’s on the run from some pretty nasty bounty hunters.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Lithgow, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jennifer Lawrence, Patton Oswalt, MGMT

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Uma Thurman, Jimmi Simpson, Stephanie Wittels Wachs

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jonny Galecki, Steve Harvey, Nate Fernald

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Wayne Brady

Conan: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Olan Rogers, Debra DiGiovanni