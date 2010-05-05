What’s On 2Nite: New ‘Modern Family’

9:00, ABC – Modern Family. “Gloria surprises Jay for his birthday with a trip to Hawaii, but it’s the gift that keeps on giving at the airport when the entire Pritchett clan is invited to come along.” Skyjinks? More like, “sky hijinks.” That’s what I always say.
8:00, Bravo – Top Chef Masters. Replaces the unsuccessful Worst Chef Masters, which probably featured a college kid trying to make tacos by throwing frozen ground beef in a Foreman grill and then shoving it into a slice of bread with a slice of American cheese. “Mr. Cinco De Mayo would be proud!” he said with a smile.
9:00, Fox – American Idol. This is a television show which is on television. This concludes my entire body of knowledge about American Idol. For more informed reading, I recommend checking out Maura Johnston.
9:00, TNT – NBA Playoffs, Spurs at Suns. The Suns are protesting Arizona’s immigration laws by wearing jerseys that read, “Los Suns.” If the Weathermen were still around, this is so what they’d be doing. No, I kid. Nice gesture.
8:00, FX – Spider-Man 3. This movie is based on events that actually happened to Matt Ufford.
Ufford fucked a rip saw toothed ginger, then couldn’t decide if he liked his black tights more than his red and blue ones? Small fucking world.
Dwight Shrute (back left) forgot his glasses on picture day.
That was a dick move by Matt’s ex-boyfriend to show up at Matt’s work and start swing dancing with his new partner in front of everybody. OH SNAP!
*jumps out of seat, covers mouth, begins marching triumphantly around the room collecting high fives*
PLEASE, ABC, show Sofia Vergara in a bikini.
I thought Emo Spiderman was played by Will Leitch?
I’m a Suns fan. I have been since the days of Tom Chambers, Kevin Johnson and Xavier McDaniel’s bug-eyed ass. But fuck that hippie Steve Nash and fuck the ‘Los Suns.’ I wouldn’t want to do my own gardening in the 120-degree July’s either, but hey, maybe you can shell out $5 more an hour and get yourself an American worker.
Go back to Chipmunktopia, FC. Your kind ain’t welcome here.