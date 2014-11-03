What’s On Tonight: Nothing But Fox

Gotham (Fox, 8 p.m.) – Gordon realizes he should’ve put a bullet in the Penguin when he had the chance and Carmine Falcone offers this nugget of wisdom: “You want to start a war over the guy that carried your umbrella?”

The Originals (CW, 8 p.m.) – In tonight’s episode, we test the theory of how many times Nina Dobrev can play a doppelgänger of herself before she develops a multiple personality disorder.

The Voice (NBC, 8 p.m.) – Taylor Swift is back and if she doesn’t pull a Cee Lo Green and bring her cat with her this time, I’ll be very disappointed.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8 p.m.) – Are you Team Cena or Team Authority? (So far it looks like nobody is Team Cena so keep that in mind.)

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 9 p.m.) – Katrina proves the old adage: even if you’re the second Horseman of the Apocalypse who terrorizes people for fun and locks your father in a tomb, mom will always love you.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, 10 p.m.) –The team works to solve another murder and clear someone’s name. Spoiler alert: They solve the case.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) – Ultron, err I mean James Spader is about to drop a pretty big bomb but not before hooking up with a food truck worker. Also, Liz is probably going to kill her husband. No big deal.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9 p.m.) – When you start having sex dreams about the father of your mistakenly inseminated baby instead of your fiance, you know you’re in trouble.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Nathan Fillion and Fall Out Boy on Kimmel; Anne Hathaway and Stevie Nicks on Fallon; Martin Short on Letterman; Joel McHale on Ferguson; and Kerry Washington and Michael C. Hall on Meyers.