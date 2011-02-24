What’s on Tonight: Obscure Jokes!

Archer (FX) — Before anyone else emails this to me: yes, I have seen the A.V. Club’s excellent interview with series creator Adam Reed. Here’s what he said about Warming Glow’s Ten Most Obscure ‘Archer’ Jokes article: “I thought it was pretty neat. I’m shocked that somebody took the time to do that. I thought it was pretty interesting. As a frustrated English major, it’s nice to have people pick up on these really obscure references.” Buddy, you wouldn’t be surprised by the time we spent looking up “Archer” jokes if you saw how many hours I searched for corgis wearing sunglasses. (p.s. Judge Crater joke explained here.)
Outsourced (NBC) — As reader Clue Heywood noted, tonight’s episode is titled “Take This Punjab and Shove It.” And that’s why NBC kept “Parks and Recreation” off the air for an extra four months. Hard to imagine why NBC is struggling.
American Idol (Fox) — The show winnows down the field to 24 semifinalists. Live episodes start next week. Yay.
Royal Pains (USA) — Season finale. The only thing I know about this show is that there’s a doctor. I don’t know what the “royal” part is. Maybe he’s a doctor for a prince? Or someone really rich? What, why are you looking at me? What am I, some kind of TV blogg– oh. Right.
Jersey Shore (MTV) — I have now established a pattern for this show: watch the beginning of the season, sing its praises, get three episodes in, grow weary of the drama, stop watching. Basically all I want from this show is Mike, Vinnie, and Pauly reacting to JWoww wearing slutty outfits.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Nobody on the docket really sparks my interest, so here’s a late-night GIF for you:
(via)
I had friends over to visit this past weekend. As we were discussing favored TV shows, I threw down the “FX Platter” of Justified + Archer.
Friend: “Never seen either of them, but I hear Archer is good.”
Me: “You have DVR. Give it a try.”
Friend: “Maybe. Oh, have you ever seen Outsourced? Hilarious!”
Now for my question: that’s grounds for justifiable (ha!) homicide, right? I’m taking names for character witnesses in my inevitable trial.
I just can’t watch Archer. I’m sure it’s very clever and funny, but it’s a cartoon! I spend enough time trying to get my kids to stop watching cartoons.
Anyway, I watched a couple of episodes, and maybe it’s because I’m deaf, but I need to see mouths moving when they speak.
Also on tonight, the premier of Perception. At least for test areas. It’s fucking awful. A tired, overused concept.
Via IMDB:
“Dr. Geoffrey Pierce is an eccentric neuroscientist who uses his unique outlook to help the federal government solve complex criminal cases.”
*Yawn*
I’m bored already.
Still don’t get the joke. Is Mallory saying it? Is the guy knocked so cold that he disappears? Is he taking empty glasses because he’s like a missing man?
Sigh. I’m so slow.
“Outsourced” is what assholes watch when they’re not getting their Tahoe lifted.
The demographics of those who like a lifted Tahoe and people who like “outsourced” are completely different groups. While both contingents most likely contain assholes there is no way the two groups would overlap in venn diagram form.
*the more you know
“Did somebody finally out the Queen? Yeah, this baby knows what I’m talkin’ about.”
Archer is the one show that makes me wish I wasn’t about to get into a massive pissing contest with Comcast that will ultimately result in my cancelling cable access. … Ok, that and Justified. As is evident.
Oy.
I was actually just coming here to post about the AV Club article. But you beat me to it.
Maybe you didn’t notice (or don’t care), but the AV CLub commenters also mentioned Warmingglow at the bottom of the article, saying very nice things about it. I only mention this because the AV Club commenters are usually total hipsters douchebags who hate everything, so it’s a feat unto itself to be mentioned in an AV CLub article without being ripped to shreds in the comment section by rabid hipsters.
I finally watched Archer and Justified this week after reading about them on this blog for the past year or so. Archer is awesome. Justified was great too. Thanks, Warming Glomos and Matt.
I’ll admit I only get about 25% of the obscure jokes, but when I do, it makes me feel smart and the jokes seem funnier. I like a show that builds up my self esteem.
Dean Pelton upped the creep factor last night with that Uncle Sam costume.
Also, Archer was phenomenal last night. I was nervous nervous about how the wee baby Seamus being in the episode, but it was hilarious. “Baby, you’re pear-shaped.”
Outsourced good…so is Perfect Couples…hahahahahaha…at least I don’t get Glee or 2.5 Men
A little late on the draw here, but the Modern Family Karaoke/Garbage Disposal moment on wednesday may have been the funniest moment on tv since Grossman was put in to run the two minute drill.
Archer was great, “Didn’t Oscar Wilde do hard labor for that?”