What’s On Tonight: Only The Summer’s Best Comedy. That’s All.

Nathan For You — It was this very site — and Danger and Josh writing about it all the time — that finally encouraged me to check out Nathan for You. I watched the second season premiere. And then last week’s second episode. And then I binge watched the entire first season in basically a night. This show makes me laugh louder than any other show I’ve seen in a very long time.
MLB All-Star Game (Fox, 7:30 p.m.) — As worthless and often boring as these games once were, I used to never miss an All-Star game. I f**king loved them. And then sometime around when they decided to make them “mean” something (home field advantage in the World Series), the actual games stopped beginning to mean anything to me.
Royal Pains (USA Network, 9 p.m.) — Still on the beach. Still being doctors.
The Wil Wheaton Project — Wheaton takes on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes on tonight’s episode, and I hope he mentions that Maurice — the ape — is played by the same lady who played Mrs. Peacock on The X-Files because that blew my mind.
Celebrity Wife Swap — YES! YES. An actual kind-of celebrity is on tonight. Jenna Von Oy switches places with Jill Zarin, who is a Real Housewife. I’m weirdly fascinated with Jenna Von Oy (aka Six from Blossom). In fact, here’s a pictorial timeline of Jenna Von Oy over the last two decades.
Tyrant (FX, 10 p.m.) — I’M STILL WATCHING. Tonight, Jamel struggles with his … uh, member, on account of that woman who tried to BITE IT OFF.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: HILLARY CLINTON is on The Daily Show; Jason Segel is on Letterman, and Cameron Diaz is Fallon (both Segel and Diaz are promoting Sex Tape, obviously); Nicole Richie is on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has Anna Paquin and Marc Maron; and Michael Sheen is on Conan.
What’s a good episode of “Nathan For you” to watch? I gave it a shot last night and i did not laugh once. It was about a Hollywood souvenir shop. I figure i’ll give one more episode a shot.
That goes double for me…Drunk History takes a massive shit on this show.
If you didn’t like that ep then you won’t like the show. But you could always give the 2nd episode about the petting zoo a go.
I think the opposite with regards to Drunk History. Nathan’s sense of humor is right up my alley.
santa in the summer/ teen street
Nathan’s concepts are way more intriguing than the silliness of Drunk History
Wait people don’t like Nathan for You?? Are you a monster?
Frankly, If you don’t think Nathan For You is funny you’re a fucking dolt.
You watched both season 2 eps and binge watched season 1 all in one night?! …you are the wizard of lonliness.
He waits this long to watch an awesome show….but has seen every episode of Enlisted, Tyrant, and Dog With a Blog? Strange.
btw… nice Jenna Von Oy timeline. Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions though.
Is it possible the person JVO is played by several different actresses?
He can’t be lonely. He has his dumb little kids that he LITERALLY WRITES THESE ARTICLES ON THE BACK OF!
The last episode of Nathan For You was the hardest I’ve laughed in a while. The Web is my new favorite movie.
Why do only half the shows have station/time data?
ROWLES’D!
Sigh.
I English talk good.
Alright, y’all convinced me. I just put on an episode and laughed out loud within 10 seconds in.
This comment made me laugh 5 seconds in!
2 seconds for your comment! Well done!
Great job insisting I watch it without telling me when or what channel. Guess I’ll just watch royal pains
Leading What’s On Tonight with Nathan For You. A perfect description by Dustin. All is right in the television universe tonight.
Started watching “Nathan for You” and its a winner for me!
and by default you are now a winner!
I looooooove Nathan For You, don’t get me wrong. But. Last week’s episode seemed fake as shit to me. I never got that feeling from other episodes, though.
There are many things that might have made me care about Sex Tape but it seems they went with the opposite of all of them.
Nathan For You is one of the worst shows I’ve seen in a long time. I’d rather watch The Last Ship.