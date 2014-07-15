What’s On Tonight: Only The Summer’s Best Comedy. That’s All.

Nathan For You — It was this very site — and Danger and Josh writing about it all the time — that finally encouraged me to check out Nathan for You. I watched the second season premiere. And then last week’s second episode. And then I binge watched the entire first season in basically a night. This show makes me laugh louder than any other show I’ve seen in a very long time.

MLB All-Star Game (Fox, 7:30 p.m.) — As worthless and often boring as these games once were, I used to never miss an All-Star game. I f**king loved them. And then sometime around when they decided to make them “mean” something (home field advantage in the World Series), the actual games stopped beginning to mean anything to me.

Royal Pains (USA Network, 9 p.m.) — Still on the beach. Still being doctors.

The Wil Wheaton Project — Wheaton takes on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes on tonight’s episode, and I hope he mentions that Maurice — the ape — is played by the same lady who played Mrs. Peacock on The X-Files because that blew my mind.

Celebrity Wife Swap — YES! YES. An actual kind-of celebrity is on tonight. Jenna Von Oy switches places with Jill Zarin, who is a Real Housewife. I’m weirdly fascinated with Jenna Von Oy (aka Six from Blossom). In fact, here’s a pictorial timeline of Jenna Von Oy over the last two decades.

Tyrant (FX, 10 p.m.) — I’M STILL WATCHING. Tonight, Jamel struggles with his … uh, member, on account of that woman who tried to BITE IT OFF.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: HILLARY CLINTON is on The Daily Show; Jason Segel is on Letterman, and Cameron Diaz is Fallon (both Segel and Diaz are promoting Sex Tape, obviously); Nicole Richie is on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has Anna Paquin and Marc Maron; and Michael Sheen is on Conan.