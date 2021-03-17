Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix film) — Matthew Modine stars as Rick Singer, the man standing at the center of the enormous storm cloud that rocked the Ivy League world. Once all was said and done, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman received prison sentences for their participation in an elaborate scheme to get children of wealthy parents into elite colleges, and yes, there’s still plenty of scandal left in this saga to entertain.

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX, 10:00pm) — The John Singleton-co-created series sees Franklin’s struggling to dance between business and authority while tragedy strikes. Meanwhile Teddy’s bailing out Gustavo as the show continues tearing through the mid 1980s, Reagan-era streets of America, although now, his missteps put Leon in danger. Meanwhile, Teddy’s attempting to avoid fallout from Tijuana, and Irene’s in investigative mode.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00pm) — Cheryl puts a plan in motion that might have unintended consequences, all while Jughead’s distracted, and a big announcement is making everyone evaluate their priorities.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — Nancy just team up with an ally to dispense with a ghost who’s inhabiting George’s bod. Elsewhere, Bess is more surprised than anyone by a blast from the past.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Anthony Mackie, Edgar Ramírez

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Desus & Mero, Taylor Kinney, Camilo

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Magic Johnson

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Diane Von Furstenberg

In case you missed this pick last Wednesday:

South ParQ Vaccination Special (Comedy Central 8:00pm) — Following the success of last year’s The Pandemic Special, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back with the gang, and of course, everyone in South ParQ wants to get this dang vaccine. And that’s great! Well, other than (according to the synopsis) “[a] hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.” That group must be QAnon or something like it, and from the looks of the special’s preview, Butters is fully on board with the conspiracy theories.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix series) — The Emmy-winning franchise returns with a gritty look into community college basketball. The players all want to rise to the next level and achieve dreams, but first, those damn personal demons and warring emotions happen on and off thecourt, all while the East Los Angeles College Huskies set their sights upon an unprecedented California state basketball championship.