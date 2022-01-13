Peacemaker: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — One of The Suicide Squad‘s characters who seemed least likely (well, there actually were a lot of them, including poor Boomerang) to make it out alive has his own spinoff series. That would be John Cena’s horribly patriotic bro, and it’s still hellaciously funny that this is happening because James Gunn got bored during quarantine and decided to write this TV show. Never fear, though. He Of the Butthole Jokes is still as worthy of contempt as always. There’s no telling whether we’ll see another Squad movie, so soak up as much of this end of the DCEU while it’s hot.

Wolf Like Me (Peacock series) — Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star in this series about a widower who meets a lady stranger. They end up dating, but each of them have so much baggage that one shouldn’t expect a smooth ride.

My Mom, Your Dad: Season 1 (HBO Max series)– Comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure) hosts this reality show about single parents looking for love at the behest of their college-age kids. The parents end up living in a house together, Big Brother-style, while the kids are also living in a house together and pulling parental strings. Oh boy.

The Journalist (Netflix series) — This adaptation of the 2019 Japan Academy Awards-winning movie similarly confronts Japanese scandals and political crimes in a controversial-yet-acclaimed way. The story follows a reporter, Anna Matsuda, who’s a “maverick” and keen to expose injustices within society.

Brazen (Netflix film) — Alyssa Milano stars as a celebrity mystery/crime author, who’s attempting to figure out who murdered her estranged sister (who’s been secretly making a living as a webcam performer). Naturally, Milano’s Grace ends up diving into the case, against the advice of Sam Page’s detective.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (NBC, 8:00pm) — Benson’s coming to grips with how to help her bullied son, all while the SVU attempts to track a missing boy.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (NBC, 9:00pm) — Dylan McDermott recently returned, and Chris Meloni’s beard has been getting lost. This week, Stabler’s pretty damn sure that Wheatley is responsible for cyber-attacks on New York City.

Ghosts: Season 1 (CBS, 9:00pm) — Bela’s been (somehow) communicating with a familiar soul on a dating app, which is shocking for Sam and Jay to discover.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Peter Dinklage, Fortune Feimster, Oliver Tree

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose, The Lumineers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Liev Schreiber, Allison Russell

Late Night With Seth Meyers –Tracee Ellis Ross, Bridget Everett, Bianca Richardson