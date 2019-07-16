FX

Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Damon and Ricky battle it out for a spot on Madonna’s Blonde Ambition tour, but the competition gets the better of them.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Blake siblings finally reunite as Gabriel is faced with an impossible choice, and Russell seeks justice.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Mariana’s close relationship with Evan sparks rumors at work while Callie confronts some harsh truths about herself at a work mixer.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The Islanders desperately try to ensure their place in the house before the next coupling.

Pandora (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — This new sci-fi series follows a young woman named Jax, who joins an intergalactic army following the death of her parents. Her time at a boot camp on Earth helps her to make new friends and discover a shocking truth about her past.

The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — ABC hypes up parent company Disney’s latest live-action remake with Robin Roberts sitting down with the cast and crew to chat about bringing this beloved classic to a new generation of fans.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Smurf has skipped town to tie up some loose ends after ending her chemo treatment, so it’s up to J to prove he has what it takes to run the family business.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — After nearly capturing Farouk in a sting operation, Danny and Lexi enlist Hardwick to tap into his underworld contacts in hopes of cornering Farouk before he disappears again.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — We learn about Martha Mitchell, the woman who leaked Watergate before Deep Throat, and how the Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI stage an epic government break-in.

Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Arturo struggles with a problematic film role while Pitbull comes to a troubling realization.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Shaquille O’Neal, Fred Savage, Koffee

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, David Crosby, Cameron Crowe

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Awkwafina, Donny Deutsch, the Mountain Goats

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Dax Shepard, Nicolle Wallace, Weyes Blood, Raghav Mehrotra

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Nas