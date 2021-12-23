Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+ special) — Is it time for some more New Boot Goofin’? Probably not, but Lieutenant Dangle is back for the third incarnation of this show after the Quibi adventure and the Comedy Central storied history. In this special adventure, the Reno Sheriff’s deputies will somehow land on Jeffrey Epstein’s island and attempt to hunt for Q of QAnon fame. The gang will largely be back, so expect to see Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, and many more to return to one of the most beloved mockumentaries of all time.

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Who didn’t love the How To Train Your Dragon movies? Only a monster, that’s who. This series takes place in the same world and approximately 1,300 years later when dragons no longer exist, other than legends. However, an enormous fissure appears in the Earth’s surface, and this allows room for official scientific research into exactly what’s going on here. If you guessed that a group of kids would be the ones who figure this thing out, you’d be correct. Long live the dragons.

Yearly Departed (Amazon Prime comedy special) — Some of the world’s funniest women (Chelsea Peretti, Jane Fonda, Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, and X Mayo) have gathered here today to foast the hell out of another horrible year. Let’s hope we can finally leave all the bullsh*t of the past two years behind in 2022. You gotta drink to that.

In case you missed these streaming picks from last week:

Finding Magic Mike: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Producers Steven Soderbergh and Channing Tatum bring their Magic Mike-themed reality series to life while zeroing in on a bunch of dudes who want to recapture their own mojo, so they go to a stripper bootcamp and let it all hang out. No word whether Ginuwine’s “Pony” will make an appearance or if we will see Tatum, but guest hosts will include Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, and Nicole Scherzinger. Lighten up and enjoy this one from afar as these guys compete for a cash prize and notoriety aplenty.

Firebite: Season 1 (AMC+ series) — Finally, we’ve got a new vampire series, and this one looks highly original and stars Yael Stone from Orange is the New Black. The story goes down in Australia and follows indigenous hunters who want to take out the only remaining vampire colony in the South Australian desert, which sounds wild because, you know, sunlight.