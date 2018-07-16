AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (HBO, 8:00 p.m.) – Robin Williams was one of the greatest comedians of our time, so anything that delves into the manic genius of the man is going to attract attention, but this deep dive into what made Williams tick from HBO is especially worth your time. Director Marina Zenovich has recruited some big names and close friends of the late actor to shed light on his personal life, his rather sad upbringing, his battle with addiction, and the joyful spirit he never seemed to lack.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 30 competitors from the qualifying rounds meets at the LA City Finals to tackle obstacles like the “Baton Pass” and “Spider Trap.”

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The dancers continue to prove their worth in the Academy Callbacks round with the Top 20 advancing to the next stage.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – After weeks of hooking up, fighting, vacationing, and going on elaborate dates, Becca’s relying on hometown visits to determine whether Blake, Colton, Garrett and Jason are indeed marriage material.

Cultureshock: Freaks & Geeks: The Documentary (A&E, 9:00 p.m.) – You had us at Freaks & Geeks, A&E. Since it’s Monday and practically nothing is on, why not revisit one of the best comedies stolen from us too soon by the Nielsen ratings machine.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Plum’s feeling pretty good about herself after her epiphany and a serendipitous brush with fame, but a date with an unlikely beau threatens to topple everything. The power of mediocre men to destroy all that’s good in the world can not be overstated.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace takes on a dangerous new mission while the relationship between Liam and Darius is tested.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jason Sudeikis, Danica Patrick, Michael Ray

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jamie Foxx, Taron Egerton, Zoey Deutch, Mark Normand

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Armie Hammer, Colleen Ballinger, Paula Poundstone

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Rannells, Emmanuelle Caplette

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Boots Riley