Disney/ABC

Roseanne (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan must make an important decision after Roseanne’s knee pain grows even worse, but a major storm somehow changes everything for the better. Darlene also finally realizes that she must return to pursuing her dream career.

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (Netflix) — The streaming service releases comedian Tig Notaro’s playful stand-up special while showcasing her offbeat brand.

The Middle (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The series finale sees Axl begin a new life and a new job away from home the rest of the family road trips to Denver.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena and Martin decide to share the family home together for the summer (while the kids are away) and get along better than expected.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Vance and Gibbs fear that Sloane will risk everything while believing that her former kidnapper is still alive in D.C. during the Season 15 finale.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Team flash must find help from an unexpected ally while battling DeVoe in the Season 4 finale.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Octavia goes against Clarke and Bellamy’s advice while leading her group to Shadow Valley, all while Kane and Abby must adapt to new challenges.

48 Hours: NCIS (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The real-life Naval Criminal Investigative continues to get the spotlight treatment in this multi-part treatment of its biggest cases.

For The People (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Season 1 finale features Sandra defending a hydrologist who allegedly spied for the Chinese government while fending off her own shaky confidence.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A two-part, three-hour season finale will see the competitors prepare for their final performances while speaking with Carson Daly before the moment of judgment arrives for the big winner.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Johnny Knoxville, Jenna Dewan, Franz Ferdinand

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sarah Paulson, Chris Hardwick, Danica Patrick, Foster the People

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Andrew Garfield, The Kills

Conan: Cedric the Entertainer, Julian Dennison, Tuxedo & Zapp (rerun)