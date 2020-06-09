If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Shirley (Hulu movie) — Following the VOD success of Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss is back in the horror game, this time as renowned author Shirley Jackson. She’s struggling in her marriage, and while living in close proximity to some newlyweds, this leads to a cycle of twisted games. Moss has been singled out for another masterful performance in an increasingly decorated career following her Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale turns.

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix film): Based upon the graphic novel from Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, this futuristic movie stars Edgar Ramirez and Michael Pitt. The pair hope to pull off a great American heist before an interfering government signal is due to halt all crimes from being committed. This sounds like a hit for the Extraction crowd that’s looking for a new action fix.

The Vast Of Night (Amazon Prime movie) — Our own Josh Kurp called this movie a “fun, genre-heavy, impressively acted, darkly-but-beautifully lit throwback that starts slow, but once you realize what going on, things begins to click like an old-fashioned remote control.” The story takes place in 1950s New Mexico as a mysterious frequency descends upon a small community. It’s a tense and entirely watchable movie.

The Lovebirds (Netflix movie) — Kumail Nanjiani might have a lot to say about The Beastmaster and Krull, but his movie with Issa Rae is also sliding onto Netflix. They portray a couple who get sucked into a murder mystery, and god only knows if they and their relationship will make it though this (hilarious) ordeal.

A few theatrical releases are worth revisiting as well:

Uncut Gems (Netflix, Monday) — Now, home audiences can absorb the full gravitational effect of Adam Sandler in the most intense performance of his career. The Sandman arguably got robbed of an Oscar nod for his turn in Josh and Benny Safdie’s electrifying crime thriller that accelerates tension to a fever pitch. He’s superb as a charismatic New York City jeweler who grows increasingly desperate while walking a tight-wire amid relentlessly threatening adversaries, and keep your eyes open for a supporting turn from the always great LaKeith Stanfield.

Rocketman (Hulu, Friday) — Taron Egerton’s fantastic turn as Elton John is finally home on a streaming service. Enjoy the spectacle and emotion of Bernie Taupin’s rise to iconic status, including his 1970s breakthrough and the subsequent fantastical transformation.

And here are a few of tonight’s TV highlights:

Dirty John (USA 10:00 p.m.) — The Betty Broderick Story kicks into a more desperate gear as the irresistibly trashy series continues. Betty’s working hard to stay afloat, and this latest chapter is even dirtier than last year’s podcast-based entry.