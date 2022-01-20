Single Drunk Female (Freeform, 10:00pm) — A 20-something alcoholic (portrayed by Sofia Black-D’Elia) must sober up and move back in with her mother, leaving her New York media career behind. This series is created by Simone Finch, and Jenni Konner executive produces this irreverent series about how a young woman must rebuild her life while being surrounded by constant alcohol triggers, including a formerly close friend who’s moved in on her ex. Not great, but you can’t let the world get you down forever.

La Fortuna: Season 1 (AMC+ series) — Stanley Tucci’s a rogue treasure hunter attempting to track down a sunken ship from the 1800s, and he get embroiled within a government conspiracy in the process. What more do you need to know?

Moses Storm: Trash White (HBO Max series) — Comedian and author makes his special debut here while getting incredibly personal about dumpster diving a child in extreme poverty, despite his polished, Ivy League looks.

The Envoys: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — This Spanish-language series revolves around two priests that are digging into claims of miracles while attempting figure out what’s real and what’s fabricated.

The Royal Treatment (Netflix film) — A hairdresser in the Big Apple ends up making heads pretty for a charming prince’s wedding, and then, like, they end up having a thing? This sounds sketchy as heck, and of course, he’ll find himself torn between duty and love in the process. Bridgerton this ain’t.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (NBC, 8:00pm) — Rollins and Velasco are in the midst of too many secrets after a popular fighter goes on the lam, and Benson receives some unexpected info.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (NBC, 9:00pm) — Dylan McDermott recently returned, and Chris Meloni’s beard has been getting lost. This week, Stabler is looking for help to defend his shenanigans. Meanwhile, Jet and Malachi are attempting to track down Wheatley while Angela’s under watch.

Ghosts (CBS, 9:00pm) — Sam and Jay are planning to co-host a friend’s wedding, but a vengeful ghost tries to ruin everything.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Jason Bateman, Ashley Park, Ghost

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Will Forte, Jennifer Coolidge, Gunna

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Ed Helms, Rachel Brosnahan, Samm Henshaw

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ricky Gervais, Edi Patterson, Daniel Fang

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

Peacemaker: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — One of The Suicide Squad‘s characters who seemed least likely (well, there actually were a lot of them, including poor Boomerang) to make it out alive has his own spinoff series. That would be John Cena’s horribly patriotic bro, and it’s still hellaciously funny that this is happening because James Gunn got bored during quarantine and decided to write this TV show. Enjoy that opening dance scene.