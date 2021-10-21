Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock special) — The dynamic duo re-teams again, this time to host a baking competition that’s geared toward the spookiest holiday of all. Expect to see giant chocolate spiders and cotton-candy cobwebs, all packed into room-sized, edible creations.

Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery+ film) — As the title indicates, this feature follows Selma Blair’s perspective, and it’s a very serious one, given that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and keeps on maintaining a Hollywood career.

The Next Thing You Eat: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Chef David Chang teams up with director Morgan Nevill for six episodes that follow seismic changes in the way we eat. There’s a global perspective, and expect to see robots and lab-grown food and all manner of other surprises.

Sex, Love, and goop (Netflix series) — Gwyneth Paltrow once advocated for women to put jade eggs into their vaginas, so one can only imagine what this “wellness” series has to offer. She’s enlisted courageous couples who have asked the goop people to help them have more pleasurable sex. Hmm.

Ghosts (CBS, 9:00pm) — A freelance journalist and a chef move into a massive country estate while hoping to transform it into a bed-and-breakfast. As the title indicates, however, there are ghosts afoot, and they’re comedic. So, there’s a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a hippie who indulges in hallucinogens, a scout leader, and a Militiaman. This week, nosy neighbors attend a dinner party with the ghosts inviting themselves.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00pm) — Season 23 (!) continues with the 500th episode of this series that took over the franchise until Chris Meloni’s return provided for endless crossover potential in Organized Crime. Please tell me they won’t use this as the inevitable “hook up” episode.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — Bearded Stabler is still doing the enormously risky undercover thing after Olivia told him to “come home.” This episode is called “Unforgivable,” and the goons figured out that there’s a traitor in their midst, so be careful, Elliot.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Doom Patrol: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — DC’s struggling misfit superheroes are back for another round of being portrayed by an incredible cast. Brendan Fraser has received plenty of raves for his fury-filled Cliff Steele/Robotman, and more kudos should go to Diana Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, which is actually a role that requires Diane to play dozens of incarnations, including a very timely take on a Karen.

In case you missed these picks from last week:

Guilty Party: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — Kate Beckinsale stars in this charming-looking dramedy series about a disgraced (and opportunistic) journalist who works to redeem herself by digging for the real story on a young mother who was convicted of murdering her husband, a crime that the mother insists that she did not commit. Expect (strangely enough) some whimsy amid this seemingly serious premise, including some adversaries that are a real pain in the butt.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis: Season 1 (HBO Max) — While DC fans sit in the limbo in between live-action Jason Momoa movies, this three-part animated miniseries from James Wan could tide things over a bit. This week’s installment involves the Dead Sea with Aquaman learning that he’s still got a lot of learning to do upon becoming king. The voice cast includes Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs, Dana Snyder, and Thomas Lennon.