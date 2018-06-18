What’s On Tonight: ‘Supergirl’ Fights To Save Earth, And Tiffany Haddish Takes Over The MTV Movie Awards

#What's On Tonight
Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The season three finale pits Supergirl against her arch-nemesis and all-around psychotic mass-murder Serena, who wants to destroy Earth and usher in a new Krypton. To stop her, Kara might have to go against everything she believes in.

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, BET, 9:00 p.m.) – Tiffany Haddish hosts this year’s show, so even though Marvel superheroes will probably walk away with every damn trophy, at least we’ll be entertained.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Bear convinces Don Cheadle to cross a raging river with the help of a deer antler, rappel down a mountain, and go commando for a climb up a towering bridge, but it’s the rotting porcupine carcass that Bear eyes for dinner that really scares the sh*t out of Iron Man’s best friend.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The judges take the show to New York in search of more talent.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – After a couple of surprise exits, the competition for Becca’s heart heats up as the bachelorette enjoys some interesting one-on-one dates before taking the guys to Utah to bobsled with some Olympic champions.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — In Indianapolis, competitors face two new obstacles among the six they must tackle, including the “Wheel Flip” and the “Spin Hopper.”

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Plum takes the next step in The New Baptist Plan, recommitting herself to becoming beautiful while Jennifer’s terrorism reaches a global scale.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Watson makes a big decision concerning her adoption plans while Holmes investigates the murder of a woman whose body was found encased in cement.

The Proposal (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – ABC decided to fast-track the love portion of The Bachelor with it’s newest reality dating series, which premieres with ten women vying for the affections of a man who must cut the field down to two ladies, one of whom he’s required to propose to, by the end of the night.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jeff Goldblum, Jermaine Fowler, Granger Smith

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jared Leto, Alessia Cara

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Benicio Del Toro, Alison Brie, Robin Thede

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Louie Anderson, Cold War Kids

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, Niall Horan, Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Karen Bass

