What’s on Tonight: Terrible Parents

Toddlers & Tiaras (TLC) — Season 4 premiere. This is the show for people who like MTV’s “Teen Mom” but wish the parenting was crappier.
Happily Divorced (TV Land) — Series premiere. Fran Drescher was married to a gay man for two decades before they got divorced. Now there’s a sitcom based on that. Preceded by the season premiere of Hot in Cleveland.
Jon Benjamin Has a Van (Comedy Central) — Following last night’s premiere, JBHV moves to its permanent spot on Wednesdays. Well, I wouldn’t say permanent. Its regular place in the schedule.
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) — Live performances begin this week as the final twenty dancers compete.
Rocco’s Dinner Party (Bravo) — Series premiere. Porn-named celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito hosts this new reality competition. From Yahoo: “Each week, DiSpirito gives three chefs a chance to throw the perfect dinner party for himself and his fabulous friends, including Padma Lakshmi, Liza Minnelli, and Cat Deeley.” Hmm, one of those friends is not like the others.
I might be in the minority here, but I would still happily place it in Fran Drescher. I mean, how can you say no to Pamela Finkelstein?
Matt, what was your plan here today?
Why don’t you go have a seat over there.
To Catch a Predator + Toddlers & Tiaras = best show ever.
Definitely catching T&T. Or, you know, the best announcer out there on the Stanley Cup game 7.
Hock-key?
Top Chef Masters Finale TONIGHT!@#!@#!!! Go Mary Sue!! GO!!
I still say Rocco’s ex-wife is a dog.
OK, it may just be because I have bad taste (after all, I can’t stand Tosh.0 either), but… JBHV was terrible. I can only hope I can watch Archer with the same joy going forward.
Yeah, JBHV … Let’s never speak of this again.
Yeah, JBHV pretty much sucked, but I was laughing pretty hard at Cash Stall Tuesday night.
Here I was thinking TV had caught up with Rocco and him doing anal to multiple eastern bloc women… disappointing to find out that is not the case…
i will probably check out Jon Benjamin Has a Van, but the rest of the list looks like crap to me. [www.dailystooge.com]
