What’s on Tonight: Terrible Parents

Toddlers & Tiaras (TLC) — Season 4 premiere. This is the show for people who like MTV’s “Teen Mom” but wish the parenting was crappier.

Happily Divorced (TV Land) — Series premiere. Fran Drescher was married to a gay man for two decades before they got divorced. Now there’s a sitcom based on that. Preceded by the season premiere of Hot in Cleveland.

Jon Benjamin Has a Van (Comedy Central) — Following last night’s premiere, JBHV moves to its permanent spot on Wednesdays. Well, I wouldn’t say permanent. Its regular place in the schedule.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) — Live performances begin this week as the final twenty dancers compete.

Rocco’s Dinner Party (Bravo) — Series premiere. Porn-named celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito hosts this new reality competition. From Yahoo: “Each week, DiSpirito gives three chefs a chance to throw the perfect dinner party for himself and his fabulous friends, including Padma Lakshmi, Liza Minnelli, and Cat Deeley.” Hmm, one of those friends is not like the others.