NBC

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (Wednesday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — No one does Thanksgiving quite like SNL. The show is highlighting some of its best holiday-themed sketches, which means a couple of Adam Sandler tunes, a performance by Lil Baby Aidy and the “Back Home Ballers,” and an Adele-themed dinner to help you navigate the politics of family get-togethers.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Thursday, NBC, CBS 9:00 a.m.) — Macy’s celebrates the 92nd year of its holiday parade with performances by some big-name artists including John Legend, Diana Ross, Bazzi, and Rita Ora. The balloons might be in question thanks to some nasty weather and high winds, but if we see a giant-sized Snoopy crash into the Empire State Building, that only makes for even better TV.

Hollywood Game Night (Wednesday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Season six of the celebrity-fueled party game show premieres tonight. Jane Lynch is still hosting this thing, and she’s welcoming some new players like Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero, and Jason Ritter who are competing for the charity of their choice.

Survivor (Wednesday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — A couple of castaways are rewarded with a trip to the burger bar while a romance on the island goes up in flames.

The Little Drummer Girl (Wednesday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Charlie continues her training in Lebanon, but she’s embedded so deep in her cover that no one can help her if she’s outed as a spy.

SEAL Team (Wednesday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Jason and Mandy enjoy Mexico’s nightlife scene as they go undercover to track one of the cartel members.

Criminal Minds (Wednesday, CBS 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU investigates a double homicide and kidnapping in New Hampshire.

NFL Football: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thursday, CBS 12:30 p.m.) — The Bears travel to Ford Field to take on the Lions this Thanksgiving. Their last meeting saw the Bears win handily, so Detroit should be looking for some payback today.

NFL Football: Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, Fox 4:30 p.m.) — The Redskins take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, hoping to double down on a controversial victory over their arch-rivals in their last meeting.

Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (Thursday, NBC 8:20 p.m.) — The Falcons travel to New Orleans for a rare Turkey day showdown between the two division foes.

Meghan’s New Life: The Real Princess Diaries (Thursday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Oh, you thought the obsession with everything Royal was over when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got hitched? Pfff! Think again, peasants. ABC adds fuel to the fire with this special that charts Markle’s royal beginnings.

Murphy Brown (Thursday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — Murphy decides to host a Thanksgiving dinner for her colleagues and friends, but her lack of skills in this kitchen proves problematic.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tim Allen, Sophia the Robot, Meek Mill (11/21); Jerry Seinfeld, Brian Regan, Robert Irwin (11/22)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Connie Britton, George R.R. Martin, Emma Willmann (11/21)

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Daniel Radcliffe, Arjen Lubach, Antoni Porowski (11/21); Josh Meyers, Hilary & Larry Meyers (11/22)

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Michael B. Jordan, Linda Cardellini, Eddie Redmayne (11/21)