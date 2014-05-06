What’s On Tonight: That Show With The High School Girls Pretending To Be Lesbians

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 8 p.m.) — In tonight’s episode, SHIELD goes undercover to infiltrate Hydra, and they finally learn the truth behind Evil Ward’s allegiances. I think it will involve a lot of flashbacks, and hopefully less green screen than last week.
New Girl (Fox, 9 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. The gang goes on a cruise, and it won’t be the last we see of Coach, because he’s been upped to series regular for next season. That means that New Girl is officially 66 percent non-white male.
Mindy Project (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — “An item in a New York newspaper has Mindy thinking she’s found the man of her romantic-comedy dreams after reading his description of their encounter.” Please let it be Kevin Smith.
Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Angie Stone switches places with Laila Ali. I have no idea who these celebrites are.
Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — When Malvo attempts to kill Colin Hanks’ deputy, he saves himself by hiding behind antique furniture.
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Amy screams at a turtle. No word on whether “turtle” is a euphemism for something else.
Faking It (MTV, 10:31) — I watched the first couple of episodes of this show — about two high-school girls who decided to pretend to be lesbian girlfriends to fit in with the popular crowd — and it was actually pretty OK, although I am decidedly not the demographic.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Elisabeth Olsen on Letterman, Seth Rogen on Fallon, Jon Hamm on Jimmy Kimmel, Patton Oswalt on Ferguson, Ellen Page on Seth Meyers, Bette Midler on Colbert, and Christopher Meloni in Conan.
Coach is gonna be regular, huh? Guess I should start catching up for next season.
I hope they bring Dauber along too
I, for one, want Robby/Robbie back.
He & Schmidt were a great duo.
He’s basically been a regular for at least half of this season too. And it’s been glorious
Yeah but more importantly, has Ferguson been upped to series regular for next season?
Faking it isn’t bad. Neither is awkward….I’m gonna go shower the scum off me now.
When I have the actual music video channels on (typically first thing on a Saturday morning), they keep showing adverts for Awkward. And it’s got me all conflicted, because on the one hand it looks awful and is on MTV, but on the other hand that girl is super-attractive.
Wait, what? MTV sends out screeners of their shows?
Awkward is the best show on MTV
The blackish-brown shitstain is the best shitstain in my toilet.
Did Ink Master only get some love from this site that first episode when they paid to run ads? lol
*Those* two girls were having trouble fitting in with the popular crowd?
For real – what did the ugly girls look like? Kate Upton?
“That means that New Girl is officially 66 percent non-white male.”
For the sake of my blood pressure, I’m just gonna assume you meant this in a tongue in cheek way.
SHIELD spoiler?
So, Skye is a Kree?
Sweet lesbians
