CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Echo is forced to face her past while trying to save the group in Sanctum as the Blake siblings struggle to overcome their differences and work together to rid themselves of the Primes.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s the final round of auditions before the competitors jockey for America’s live vote and, for some reason, this felt like the right time for the show to bring Jay Leno on as a guest judge.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The crew plans a night of improv and performance art to celebrate Malika’s birthday.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — New challenges force some couples to reconsider their relationships while others hone in on making it to the finish line.

Pandora (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Atria Nine recruits her fellow students to help protest the arrival of Adari leader, Seeker Creston Hubbell, and campaign for the release of her clone brothers and sisters from her homeworld.

USA Champions: The Story of The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Fox takes a look behind the scenes of the US Women’s historic World Cup run and how their win has changed the conversation of equal pay in the sport.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Smurf visits an old friend as J discovers who betrayed him on a job gone wrong and has a tense confrontation with Angela.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The trail of Cleopatra’s sarcophagus leads Danny and Lexi to the Bermuda Triangle, where a contact of Shaw’s offers assistance tracking down a smuggler’s plane that vanished years earlier.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The show highlights heroes who worked behind enemy lines from Marina Raskova, who formed an all-women air force regiment to fight Nazis in World War II, to smuggler James J. Andrews who hijacked a Confederate train for the Union.

Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — PrayTell lands in the hospital after falling ill while organizing an AIDS fundraiser and receives some surprise visitors.

Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Arturo tries to protect his position on the pitch while drama erupts behind the scenes of The Carmen Miranda Show.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Casey Affleck, Jack Quaid, Burna Boy

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Octavia Spencer, Fred Armisen, YBN Cordae featuring Anderson .Paak

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Julián Castro, Tony Hale, Nilüfer Yanya

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Beto O’Rourke, Hunter Schafer

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Eva Longoria, Thomas Lennon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Spade