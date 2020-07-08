If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Clarke finally meets the Shepherd, and we learn about the group’s dark beginning. This episode serves as the planned prequel to the series, so expect more cults, more apocalyptic events, and the return of a genocidal A.I. named Allie.

Stateless (Netflix) — Cate Blanchett plays a cult leader in this prestige drama from Netflix. Based on a true story, the show follows the story of a white woman named Sofie (The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski), who finds herself drawn to a group of fanatics, betrayed, and then tossed in an Australian immigration detention center. The story of how she escapes touches on everything from mental health to anti-immigrant sentiment and the plight of refugees, and it’s a thrilling watch.

Bulletproof (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Bishop and Pike search for a lead in Cyprus and find an ally in the unlikeliest of places.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Both Mack and Deke are stranded in 1982 with no idea when, or if, the team is coming back for them. While Mack revisits his childhood to process his parents’ deaths, Deke starts scouting new agents.

The Babysitter’s Club (Netflix) — The iconic teen book series has been remodeled for a modern audience by Netflix and look, we know this thing’s for kids, but it’s one of the most comforting things you could watch right now, so no shame in enjoying it if you’re, say, over 30. The story’s mostly the same — an entrepreneurial 11-year-old starts a babysitting club in her small town and the group of girls gets into all sorts of fun mischief along the way — but it’s been updated with some killer style, more relevant storylines, and a promising young cast.