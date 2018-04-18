FX

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Elizabeth uncovers a distressing piece of information that forces her to take extreme measures to get close to a Soviet negotiator.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The Originals returns for its final season tonight and things kick off with a desperate Hope taking action to bring her father back to New Orleans after seven years apart.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucious tries and fails to convince Cookie to take it easy following her health scare and Jamal dives headfirst into his rebranding project.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Riverdale’s musical episode is here. As the school prepares for its upcoming show, Carrie The Musical, tensions reach a breaking point between Betty and Veronica. Jughead investigates a threatening letter sent to Kevin, who’s directing all this drama.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Individual immunity goes to the castaway who can stomach tonight’s classic eating challenge.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 12 are revealed with each of the coaches picking one remaining team member to go to the next round.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Rooni’s mother, Joya, comes to New York and Alex tries too hard to impress her, including a disastrous celebration of Holi which makes him look worse.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Benson crosses paths with an old friend while searching for a woman and her daughter who appear to have been kidnapped.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Major competition ensues between Midtown Sound artists Take 3 and Noah Brooks when they fight for a coveted track produced by one of the industry’s hottest producers.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Donna finds a surprising way to prove her worth to the firm while Mike’s attempt to distract Harvey backfires and Louis tries to keep emotion out of the courtroom.

The Expanse (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — The Rocinante answers a mysterious distress signal and Bobbie and Avasarala find themselves being hunted by a dangerous hijacker.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — After Voight witnesses the kidnapping of a young woman with a connection to his past, the team works to find a link between her kidnapping and a string of bank robberies.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season 13 ends with the BAU rescuing Agent Quinn, who claims to have been locked in a storage unit by an Unsub he’s been hunting dubbed, “The Strangler.”

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – With more sensitive information leaking from President Kirkman’s private therapy sessions, the vice president calls a Cabinet meeting which results with private attorney Ethan West looking into the president’s past.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Seg struggles to survive in the heart of Black Zero while Jayna grapples with her torn loyalties.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Gwen Stefani, Josh Holloway, Dierks Bentley

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Claire Danes, Letitia Wright, Kevin Delaney

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Cynthia Nixon, Alan Cumming, Franz Ferdinand

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Christina Hendricks, Luke Hemsworth, Abigail Spencer, Aparna Nancherla

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chelsea Clinton

Conan: Joe Manganiello, Natasha Leggero, Benjamin Gibbard