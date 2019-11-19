What’s On Tonight: ‘The Flash’ And ‘Arrow’ Speed Toward The Coming Crisis

If nothing on this list quite fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The family is still torn over Jackie and Becky’s plans for bringing the old Lunch Box business back. And if that’s not divisive enough, Dan has finally managed to get everyone together for a Thanksgiving meal, which goes off without a hitch. (There are many hitches.)

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Ralph go full James Bond in one of the show’s most ridiculous episodes yet. Then again, Ralph — otherwise known as “The Elongated Man” — is the center of this story, so of course it’s super weird.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Rainbow is torn between her love of science, which her classmates deride her for, and her potential interest in journalism, which backfires when the journalist attending the school’s career fair turns out to be something entirely different.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Pearson family heads to Philadelphia for their first-ever Thanksgiving celebration at Randall’s new place. Judging by everything this season’s flashbacks have foretold, however, chances are good that things aren’t going to go smoothly.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Cookie wants to get back into the music-making game, so she throws a big party to highlight Bossy Media’s position in the industry — while also using it to highlight her own musical prowess. Lucious, on the other hand, is still conspiring to regain control of his old company Empire.

Arrow (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — As the road toward the coming “Crisis” gets even shorter, Oliver thinks he may have finally found the key to defeating the Monitor’s plan and staving off a multiverse-sized disaster. So, he heads back to Russia with the team to get what they need for the coming conflict.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Dre finally connects with his father’s fiancée Lynette over their shared love of art. As great as this is, however, he quickly realizes it’s halting his efforts to bond with his daughter Ruby, with whom he’s recently been struggling to connect.