CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Bellamy, Echo, and Octavia stumble upon a new threat while on a mission to retrieve the transport ship as Clarke stays behind to play nice with the leaders of Sanctum in a bid to get them to let her people stay.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Season five ends with Barry facing off against an old and dangerous enemy, Reverse Flash.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Katie and Greg hope for a romantic evening alone while the kids attend a school dance but Anna-Kat’s troubled love-life and Oliver’s fear of the town psychic interrupt their plans.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top Eight pair up in the most intense mystery box challenge of the season, in which the chefs are challenged to pull off something highly creative and seriously delicious with corn.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Gibbs turns to Doctor Grace Confalone for help after he abandons his team at a crime scene investigation.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — An email hack at the magazine pushes the trio to reminisce about how they first met.

The Village (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Sarah helps Nick gain closure while Gabe and Ava prep for their court date.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike and Peggy take a vested interest in the low donations at church and disagree with Father Abdi about how to raise more money.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre worries over letting Jack and Diane go on a camping trip with friends out in the desert and Pops is forced to confront how he treats women after setting Junior up.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — In the Season 1 finale, a woman with information about the death of Maggie’s husband is abducted, leading OA and the team to uncover a criminal operation larger than anyone imagined.

The Voice (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Three artists are declared safe, three more compete for an instant save, and two are sent packing tonight.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Mike and Rio take up some odd jobs to afford a new water heater but the town doesn’t seem to want what they’re selling.

Fosse/Verdon (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Bob tries to juggle multiple projects as he and Gwen begin rehearsals for Chicago.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with one of the doctors making a life-altering decision as Sharpe finds a creative way to help Max.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jeff Daniels, Maluma

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Gayle King, Anthony Mason, Tony Dokoupil, Pete Holmes, the National

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Bill Hader, Kathryn Newton, Johnny Radelat

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Lily Collins, Charles Melton, NCT 127