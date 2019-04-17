What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ Takes On Gods In Its Season Finale

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — The season four finale sees Quentin and Alice trying to save Julia and Eliot from the godly monsters possessing their bodies while also preventing The Library from harnessing their unlimited power.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — With the Feds closing in and Andre’s health on the decline, Cookie and Lucious must confront uncomfortable truths about their past dealings and current relationships.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The Perfectionists attempt to clear their names as Mona tries to get more information on Nolan’s murder.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A sudden change in Cheryl’s behavior puts her relationship with Toni at risk as Betty tries to rescue Alice from The Farm’s grip, and Jughead helps FP investigate a bad batch of fizzle.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane turns to Petra for advice on how to handle Michael’s reappearance in her life while Petra, in turn, seeks help with her relationship troubles.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Leon makes Cotton an offer and Simone and Alex prepare to compete against newcomer Amber for their ASA performance.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Eleven teams from past seasons compete for a $1 million prize in the season 31 premiere.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team heads to Europe for a mission to transport a dangerous prisoner for interrogation, who, much to their surprise, turns out to be Will’s corrupt former boss.

SEAL Team (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team is out for revenge after a surprise bomb attack leaves one of their own critically injured.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Gina Rodriguez, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Rüfüs Du Sol

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kate Beckinsale, Ralph Macchio, Rudy Francisco

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: James Spader, Anna Palmer, Jake Sherman, the Lumineers

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Hank Azaria, Melissa Fumero, Brandon Maxwell

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Seth MacFarlane, Linda Cardellini, the 1975

Conan: Jim Jefferies

