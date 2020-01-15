What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ Returns With A Bit Too Much Magic

The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — The crew is left reeling from Quentin’s death but they don’t have long to grieve before a new problem pops up. Magic is back in a big way, almost too big, and the gang must find a way to temper its power before a magical overload destroys the world. Also, Margot and Eliot forget a sandwich?

Vikings (History, 10:00 p.m.) — Bjorn returns to Kattegat while Ivar and Igor entertain some interesting news about Prince Dir in Kiev.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A disaster at O’Hare leaves the E.R. concerned for the fate of one of their own as Will takes his risky proposal to the hospital board.

Flirty Dancing (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jenna Dewan leads two new singles through the steps of finding true love as they perform a choreographed dance with each other on their first date.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly plans a do-over for Murray’s 50th birthday party after discovering he’s actually a year younger than she thought.

Undercover Boss (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The president of Anytime Fitness goes undercover to make sure her gyms are in working order.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Aunt Julie and Coach Mellor’s relationship is put in jeopardy when she’s hired as the school’s new nurse and Ronnie’s dreams of being in a boy band take an embarrassing turn.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A pest control problem forces the 51 team to temporarily bunk with Firehouse 20. All under the same roof, Casey clashes with Capt. Delaney while Foster, Kidd, and Brett fear Capt. Leone has it out for them.