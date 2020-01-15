What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ Returns With A Bit Too Much Magic

The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — The crew is left reeling from Quentin’s death but they don’t have long to grieve before a new problem pops up. Magic is back in a big way, almost too big, and the gang must find a way to temper its power before a magical overload destroys the world. Also, Margot and Eliot forget a sandwich?
Vikings (History, 10:00 p.m.) — Bjorn returns to Kattegat while Ivar and Igor entertain some interesting news about Prince Dir in Kiev.
Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A disaster at O’Hare leaves the E.R. concerned for the fate of one of their own as Will takes his risky proposal to the hospital board.
Flirty Dancing (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Jenna Dewan leads two new singles through the steps of finding true love as they perform a choreographed dance with each other on their first date.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly plans a do-over for Murray’s 50th birthday party after discovering he’s actually a year younger than she thought.
Undercover Boss (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The president of Anytime Fitness goes undercover to make sure her gyms are in working order.
Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Aunt Julie and Coach Mellor’s relationship is put in jeopardy when she’s hired as the school’s new nurse and Ronnie’s dreams of being in a boy band take an embarrassing turn.
Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A pest control problem forces the 51 team to temporarily bunk with Firehouse 20. All under the same roof, Casey clashes with Capt. Delaney while Foster, Kidd, and Brett fear Capt. Leone has it out for them.
Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A series of seemingly random explosions sends the team down south to look for the bombmaker.
Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Claire and Mitch must confront a long-held belief surrounding their first family vacation while Phil checks in on his dad.
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy and the Drew Crew hunt down a serial killer with poisonous ties to Tiffany Hudson and a Horseshoe Bay cold case.
Party of Five (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Lucia discovers another person she cares for is undocumented as Emilio negotiates a bad business deal and Beto is left reeling after discovering his older brother is dating Vanessa.
Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Sophie’s parrot-inspired protest causes Douglas and Will to clash while Angie helps Poppy distract herself from the drama with her ex-husband’s new wife with an adventure.
Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ruzek and Burgess’s secret begins to have severe implications for their police work and Atwater’s attempts to reach out to his brother have negative consequences.
S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Street is caught between his duty to SWAT and his commitment to his foster brother, Nate, when Nate is ensnared in a criminal enterprise that could ruin them both.
Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Grey works with Hoffman to go undercover to infiltrate a car theft ring while Dex helps a fellow soldier find his birth parents after he discovers he was adopted.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Charlize Theron, Brian Cox, Todd Glass
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Robert Downey Jr., Aidy Bryant, Little Big Town
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Andrew Yang, Abby McEnany
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Billy Porter, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Caitlyn Smith
The Late Late Show With James Corden: January Jones, John Cena, Raanan Hershberg
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Yara Shahidi
Conan: Larry David