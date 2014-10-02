What’s On Tonight: The Mother And Ginsberg Sitting In A Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — It’s the Packers vs. Vikings in the Battle of 2-2 Teams That Are Chasing the Lions, Which Sounds Weird, Because the Lions?!?

Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 9 p.m.) — A whole lot of people watched the Murder pilot, and now they all know how to get away with murder. Everyone you love is dead. Sorry.

Bad Judge (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Series premiere. More like Bad Show (pretty sure I’m the first person to make that joke).

Gracepoint (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Series premiere. The Doctor and Skyler White try to solve a murder, while Nick Nolte plays a crotchety loner. That’s a hard premise to resist.

A to Z (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Series premiere. It’s like How I Met Your Mother, right down to the narrator, but super quirky, and this time, we won’t have to watch the main character forget about his one true love, played by Cristin Milioti, in favor of Aunt Robin. Nope, on A to Z, he gives her his nipple (probably).

LATE-NIGHT GUESTS: Johnny Galecki and Andre 3000 on Letterman; Derek Jeter, James Marsden, and 5 Seconds of Summer on Fallon; Ellen Pompeo, Norman Reedus, Disclosure, and Mary J. Blige on Kimmel; Joe Theismann and Lauren Cohan on Ferguson; Sarah Silverman and John Mulaney on Meyers; Martin Short and Ryan Adams on Conan; Ben Steele on Stewart; and Lynn Sherr on Colbert.