What’s On Tonight: They’ll Never Stop ‘The Simpsons,’ So Watch The ‘Rectify’ Finale

The Simpsons (FXX, all the time) — “Bart the Daredevil” at 8 p.m. “The Way We Was” at 10 p.m. “Lisa’s Substitute” at 1:30 a.m. “Stark Raving Dad” at 3:30 a.m. Full schedule here.
Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo, 9 p.m.) — It’s the Robin Williams episode.
Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — You can always watch “Bart Gets Hit by a Car” and “One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish,” the two Simpsons episodes that air at 9 and 9:30 p.m. So hop on over to Sundance during that hour, and watch the sure-to-be devastating Rectify (thankfully not series) finale.
Garfunkel and Oates (IFC, 10 p.m.) — I’M SO EXCITED, I’M SO EXCITED, I’M SO…watching this.
Rookie Blue (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. This show has been on for five seasons. Huh.
Married/You’re the Worst (FX, 10 p.m.) — Today is one of only three days in which FXX will be more popular than FX. The other two are the premieres of The League and Sunny.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Serena Williams, Chadwick Boseman, and Echo & the Bunnymen on Letterman; Josh Brolin and Artie Lange on Fallon; and something called “Scrapisode: A Rehearsal Highlight Show” on Conan.
Always seeing that fucking Nicki Minaj GIF cracks me up. So long Maise Williams.
I am just as shocked as you that a show as generic as Rookie Blue has made it this long. However, I am just happy Missy Peregrym is getting work.
I really liked her until I heard a podcast where she talked and it turns out she’s kind of annoying, I wish I hadn’t heard it but now I can’t watch her without being annoyed
I miss Reaper
@yellowmenace as do i. In case you are not aware, the show runner for Reaper explained how it would have ended had it not been cancelled: basically the Dad is a demon and was forbidden to marry the mother, a human. So he sold his son’s soul to the Devil so he could marry her.
Garfunkel and Oates is like Broad City, only not funny.
It’s not terrible but I spend the whole time wishing it was better
Sums it up perfectly….