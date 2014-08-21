What’s On Tonight: They’ll Never Stop ‘The Simpsons,’ So Watch The ‘Rectify’ Finale

#What's On Tonight #Rectify
08.21.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

The Simpsons (FXX, all the time) — “Bart the Daredevil” at 8 p.m. “The Way We Was” at 10 p.m. “Lisa’s Substitute” at 1:30 a.m. “Stark Raving Dad” at 3:30 a.m. Full schedule here.

Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo, 9 p.m.) — It’s the Robin Williams episode.

Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — You can always watch “Bart Gets Hit by a Car” and “One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish,” the two Simpsons episodes that air at 9 and 9:30 p.m. So hop on over to Sundance during that hour, and watch the sure-to-be devastating Rectify (thankfully not series) finale.

Garfunkel and Oates (IFC, 10 p.m.) — I’M SO EXCITED, I’M SO EXCITED, I’M SO…watching this.

Rookie Blue (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. This show has been on for five seasons. Huh.

Married/You’re the Worst (FX, 10 p.m.) — Today is one of only three days in which FXX will be more popular than FX. The other two are the premieres of The League and Sunny.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Serena Williams, Chadwick Boseman, and Echo & the Bunnymen on Letterman; Josh Brolin and Artie Lange on Fallon; and something called “Scrapisode: A Rehearsal Highlight Show” on Conan.

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#Rectify
TAGSRECTIFYSUNDANCE CHANNELWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

