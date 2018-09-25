NBC

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Get your tissues ready. Season three of This Is Us is here and questions will be answered, but not before the show sends us all into a depressive state with more crockpot reveals and Milo Ventimiglia crying closeups. First, we celebrate the Big Three’s 38th birthdays as Randall, Kate, and Kevin all find themselves on very different life paths.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – An elimination occurs after another round of dances but not before a performance from the cast of DWTS: Juniors.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 16 kicks off with the team still searching the globe for Director Vance, who was kidnapped towards the end of last season. While he’s still missing, Gibbs is assigned to take his place.

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres with the emergence of a new threat. Reeva Payge purges the Inner Circle of those still sympathetic to the human’s cause while the remaining members of the Mutant Underground flee to Washington D.C. where Sentinel Services have begun to crack down on those with abilities. Also, Polaris preps for the birth of her baby.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The series premiere of this new crime procedural from Dick Wolf follows two agents, Maggie Bell and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, of the FBI’s New York office as they solve crimes in the city. First up is a bomb explosion in a residential apartment building believed to be caused by rival gangs, until those gang leaders turn up dead.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – After that real-life fiasco with Clayne Crawford, Seann William Scott arrives as Damon Wayans’ replacement co-star. Season three kicks off with Murtaugh meeting his new sidekick, former international CIA operative Wesley Cole (Scott), who returns home and becomes an LAPD officer for reasons I’m assuming we’ll discover as the show moves on.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The Mayans face a new threat in Santo Padre that might bring some much-needed opportunity to the club.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season five premieres with Pride fighting for his life in the ICU while the team search for the woman who tried to assassinate him.

The Purge (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Jane is forced to leave the office while Penelope gets an introduction to the Carnival of Flesh.

New Amsterdam (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Yet another medical drama from network TV, this one a new medical director at one of America’s oldest, most prestigious hospitals, who arrives determined to shake up the bureaucracy of healthcare.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sofia Vergara, David Alan Grier, Tyga featuring Offset

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Taraji P. Henson, BTS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: America Ferrera, Nas

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ted Danson, Interpol, Ben Sesar

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rupert Everett, Rob Riggle, Ben Howard

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: M.I.A.

Conan: Norm Macdonald, Judy Greer, Nick Nemeroff