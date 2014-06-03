What’s On Tonight: This Week’s Episode Of ‘Fargo’ Is a Doozy

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — Watch live or avoid the Internet. Reap rewards. Return tomorrow to discuss. (Note: Tonight’s episode runs 17 minutes long. Plan accordingly).
Riot (Fox, 8 p.m.) — I’ve never heard of this show, but Wikipedia says of its concept: “The show’s concept places two teams of celebrities and comedians in a series of competitions that have the teams sing, dance and create comedy sketches while overcoming multiple mental and physical obstacles.” Tonight’s “celebrities” are Andy Dick and Tom Green, which is clearly someone’s idea of a terrible, terrible joke.
Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC, 10 p.m.) — David Justice swaps wives with Dweezil Zappa. At least I know who these celebrities are.
Playing House (USA Network, 10 p.m.) — If you like Zach Woods from Silicon Valley, Veep and formerly The Office, he’s also in this because television can’t get enough of him (and he’s very good here, too).
The Wil Wheaton Project (SyFy, 10 p.m.) — Felicia Day stops by. These two are gold together.
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — SEASON TWO FINALE. The episode title is “Slut Shaming,” and it involves a sketch in which Amy prepares for intercourse.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: John Oliver is on Letterman, Jonah Hill is on Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel has Tom Cruise, Amanda Peet is on Craig Ferguson, Dennis Miller stops by Seth Meyers’ show, Ricky Gervais is on The Daily Show, Morgan Freeman is on The Colbert Report, and Conan has Jane Fonda.
Why is key and peele up there?
They play a pair of FBI agents in Fargo.
They play two FBI agents on Fargo.
The play a duo of FBI agents on Fargo.
They are a dyad of goverment officials on the continuation of the 1996 movie.
They play a pair two duo FBI agents on Fargo.
They are federal investigators on a popular television show named after a town in North Dakota.
I hear they play FBI agents on some show called Fargo.
They are a pair of duos of FBI Agents who watch Fargo.
Wow, through much internet research, I saw that they play a pair of FBI agents on Fargo. I may have to jump on this bandwagon.
Why are Key and Peele up there?
I’m really confused, why are you on uproxx but not already on the bandwagon?
Who the fuck are Key and Peele?
Key and Peele are a duo/2/two male comedians who have their own show on Comedy Central called Key and Peele, which are their actual last names. Currently, they are guest starring in a fictional show on the FX channel set in North Dakota and named, specifically, after the town of Fargo, where they portray a duo/2/two not so stellar Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents Bill Budge and Webb Pepper (respectively).
That was very informative. Thank you.
Why is key and peele up there?
Well done everyone.
NFL Memes asks?
The internet demands to know why Key and Peele are there?
That’s not even a question.
“Fargo” has been awesome so far – can’t wait to see how it all turns out. “This phone calls the ambulance……….this phone calls the hearse……..”
gonna have to assume he called the ambulance, seems he got the info he needed. i hope they call back to it, seems like something they would call back to
It was barely audible, but when Billy Bob walked out of the office into the parking lot, you could hear a woman scream in the background. I took that to mean “ambulance” – i.e. he got the information he needed, but hurt the guy enough to merit the ambulance showing up. I mean, he only laid out those two possibilities, so “ambulance” WAS the best possible result, I guess. Maybe that guy will turn up later with a giant bandage on his head, something like that.
Why would the scream indicate the guy was only injured? I would think a scream would be more likely if if he was dead, and she walked into his office and saw him sitting there with his throat cut or something. Anyway, he clearly did tell Lorne where to go, so the question is whether Lorne kept his word
Yes, I’m only guessing, but I DO think Lorne would keep his word – he’s a sociopath, but he does seem to have his principles, much as Chigurh did in ‘No Country For Old Men’. I think the lady who screamed likely walked in and found the guy slumped against the wall, bleeding from the head – something like that. I sure hope he didn’t kill the guy – he obviously got the info. he wanted, because he sure knew who to see (and shoot) in Fargo, that’s for sure.
17 minutes? What??
17 minutes “long”, i.e. the episode will be 1 hour & 17 minutes total…….a heads up for those who might only set their DVD for 10-11PM and not get the last act.
Think he still meant to say “longER than usual”
@GRS Adjusted my recording. Good thing, too, because the guide has the episode listed as 1 hour.
Wow, thank you GRS. I feel like an idiot now lol, but it’s all good cuz more Fargo
That’s a great tip for the DVR crowd @GRS I missed more endings of South Park because I didn’t add the extra minutes on.
“These guys! These guys?
It’s always the same. It’s always more!”
Does anyone still have a DVR that doesn’t automatically adjust accordingly? I thought that was like a 2006 problem.
It is more of a cable provider problem. If your provider hasn’t changed it in their guide, the DVR will cut it off.
This happened to me with an episode of Sons of Anarchy last season. It was the first hour and a half episode of the season and for whatever reason AT&T didn’t have it scheduled as such. So around 11:10 pm my recording stopped but the episode was still going. Fortunately I caught it around the time the encore was approaching where the DVR cut off, so I was able to see the end. Some people (I remember from the comments here the next day) weren’t so lucky.
Ah fair enough
Dissident, I like where your heads at!
This show needs more viewers.
I’m not sure what you meant with the insinuation that we’d have to avoid spoilers. It was a good episode, but I don’t think “OMG BILLY BOB IS THERE” is a spoiler that needed a warning. Cmon.
You are fucking insufferable.