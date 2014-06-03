What’s On Tonight: This Week’s Episode Of ‘Fargo’ Is a Doozy

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — Watch live or avoid the Internet. Reap rewards. Return tomorrow to discuss. (Note: Tonight’s episode runs 17 minutes long. Plan accordingly).

Riot (Fox, 8 p.m.) — I’ve never heard of this show, but Wikipedia says of its concept: “The show’s concept places two teams of celebrities and comedians in a series of competitions that have the teams sing, dance and create comedy sketches while overcoming multiple mental and physical obstacles.” Tonight’s “celebrities” are Andy Dick and Tom Green, which is clearly someone’s idea of a terrible, terrible joke.

Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC, 10 p.m.) — David Justice swaps wives with Dweezil Zappa. At least I know who these celebrities are.

Playing House (USA Network, 10 p.m.) — If you like Zach Woods from Silicon Valley, Veep and formerly The Office, he’s also in this because television can’t get enough of him (and he’s very good here, too).

The Wil Wheaton Project (SyFy, 10 p.m.) — Felicia Day stops by. These two are gold together.

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — SEASON TWO FINALE. The episode title is “Slut Shaming,” and it involves a sketch in which Amy prepares for intercourse.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: John Oliver is on Letterman, Jonah Hill is on Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel has Tom Cruise, Amanda Peet is on Craig Ferguson, Dennis Miller stops by Seth Meyers’ show, Ricky Gervais is on The Daily Show, Morgan Freeman is on The Colbert Report, and Conan has Jane Fonda.