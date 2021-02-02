Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Netflix’s stellar run of stand-up comedy specials took a bit of a breather in late 2020, but there’s some excellent news on the horizon. Girl’s Trip star Tiffany Haddish will return with a fresh collection of half-hour specials that includes a diverse crop of comedians who are near and dear to Haddish. These players include Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview). This season won’t drop a moment too soon because we could really use the laughs.

Fake Famous (HBO Documentary, 9:00pm) — Veteran journalist Nick Bilton’s a first time director here while journeying into the bizarre world of Los Angeles-based social media influencers who are jacking up their own followings in illicit ways, including armies of bots and purchases of fake followers. Look out for the costs of this immersive lifestyle to come roaring in from the sidelines.

Kid Cosmic (Netflix series) — This one is mostly for the younger crowd, but one never knows. The story follows an imaginative young boy who wishes to become a hero and stumbles upon 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a spaceship that’s wrecked in the desert. Then he must assemble a team of fellow heroes to take back the stones. Sounds familiar?

Mixed-Ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Rainbow is put in charge while Alicia and Denise are at odds over tho is the stronger Black woman while Paul and Harrison consider the concept of affection.

Black-Ish (ABC, 9:00pm) — Dre attempts to educate her white cousin on how to best be an ally, against the better judgement of Bow. And Olivia is attempting to psychoanalyze everyone, which should go over well.

Prodigal Son (FOX, 9:00pm) — The NYPD heads into a murder investigation in Martin’s territory, and he is utterly delighted as a result.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, 8:00pm) — Zoe gets rebellious while dealing with a childhood neighbor, Aiden, and Max’s dad pops around for a visit.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW, 8:00pm) — A young woman who works at a nail salon is alarmed at the physical toll she soon feels after a shift, so she suspects a more sinister happening. Gross.