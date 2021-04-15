Wahl Street (HBO Max series) — Take a peek behind the Wahlcurtain of Mark Wahlberg’s empire — and settle in for some business and life lessons — including a rigorous film schedule, of course, and several successful businesses (a clothing line, a gym studio, Wahlburgers, and his production company). The season was filmed amid the global pandemic and includes appearances of his real-life entourage.

Spy City (AMC+ original series) — Preacher‘s Dominic Cooper stars as an English spy in 1960s Berlin, right before the Berlin Wall goes up. He’s tasked with locating a traitor among the Allies or in the UK embassy, and he’s possibly surrounded by spies and double agents. He’s also dancing around the threat of nuclear war while American, British, and French troops are barely separated from their East German and Soviet counterparts. Good luck?

Younger: Season 7 (Paramount+/Hulu series) — Final season time has arrived for this Darren Star show as it follows up on Liza mulling over whether to marry Charles while Kelsey made strides professionally. Things will be wrapped up soon with Liza struggling in her personal life while struggling not to lose herself, all while Maggie gets canceled, and Kelsey looking for a new creative outlet.

Infinity Train: Book Four (HBO Max series) — This show might be seeing the final season, too, for this Cartoon Network series. Two childhood best friends have a falling out and find themselves aboard the Infinity Train, where a strange concierge helps them on their journey, and the friends must work together or be stuck forever on the train.

Ride Or Die (Netflix film) — Two women take a road trip together. Sound familiar? Well, it’s a pretty Thelma and Louise vibe with one killing for love while the other made her do it, and of course, a chaotic journey follows. No spoilers here, but this story’s a lot deeper than it seems from this brief discussion, and as it turns out, these women have known each other for quite some time, and by the end of the movie, they’ll be even closer.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00pm EST) — Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) and Fin (Ice-T) welcomed back Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) at the beginning of the season. This week, Garland and Benson are pushing for NYPD change as a high-profile activist worries believes that a hate group kidnapped her sister.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm EST) — Here’s that full-on Stabler Time, baby. This week, the episode’s actually called, “Say Hello To My Little Friends,” and it features Stabler and Bell following a major lead while Wheatley’s making some strategic moves.

Rebel (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Sons of Anarchy‘s Katey Sagal stars as an Erin Brockovich-inspired protagonist in this series that’s executive produced both by Brockovich and Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. This week, Rebel helps Cruz build a case against Stonemore while enlisting Lana’s help.

