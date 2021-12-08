Welcome To Earth (Nat Geo and Disney+ limited series) — Darren Aronofsky produces and Will Smith stars in this extraordinary global adventure that will remind everyone that there’s plenty of surfaces on Earth that humans have barely noticed as of yet. The show takes adventures to silently roaring volcanoes and journeys into morphing deserts and highlights all of the breathtaking moments that nature has to offer. Maybe, just maybe, Will’s sense of awe and palpable enthusiasm will take your mind away from all of those horror stories that he’s been relaying on the promotional trail. One can only hope, and maybe we’ll see some Independence Day jokes, too.

Nicole Byer: BBW (Netflix stand-up special) — Live comedy shows are finally making a comeback, and Byer’s first Netflix special sees her being both sexy and honest, live from NYC, where she riffs on being an almost-vegan and what’s going on with dudes. Oh, and the pandemic will receive an obligatory shoutout.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — The gang heads to a local roller rink, back in the 1990s, and Dennis learns truths that he never wanted to know. Meanwhile, Dee may or may not be menopausal, and she makes a decision to mentor hopeful actors while the gang hatches a plan for her.

Hawkeye: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — The MCU is in holiday mood for this series, which begins to pass the arrow from Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and Steinfeld is freaking fantastic while Hawkeye only wants a damn break from this hero stuff. This week follows up on that Echo backstory and a hell of a car chase scene.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Mariah Carey