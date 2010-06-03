What’s On: What Is ‘Burn Notice’?

Burn Notice (USA) — Season premiere. Apparently, much like “Justified” has done, the fourth season of this underrated show does an excellent job of weaving season-long story lines into the procedural format. Worth watching for Miami and Bruce Campbell.
Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo) — Season finale. Those two that are always fighting — you know, Chipmunk Face and the other one — try to resolve their differences. Although they’re both two wealthy privileged women living in Manhattan, so I’m not really sure what differences there could be.
Mall Cops: Mall of America (TLC) — Throngs of people gather when Sarah Palin shows up, stretching the limits of the mall cops’ abilities. But then, you could say the same thing about shoplifters.
The First 48 (A&E) — Ah, “First 48.” The ONLY television show that reveals exactly how easy it is to get away with murder.
NBA Finals (ABC) — Game 1, Lakers at Celtics. “Honey, can you turn the volume down a little? I can’t hear you when Craig Sager is on-screen.”
Lakers/Celtics? Yeah, I’m rooting for meteor again
Sadly Sager is only on TNT. Your volume wont need to be lowered for ABC.
Apparently, much like “Justified” has done…Burn Notice has cast a very attractive man in the lead role. I approve.
@ Roger
Well then count me out.
I stopped watching Burn Notice halfway through last season as it kept going backwards instead of forwards. I understand they had a long term plan for the show, but come on! Finish the plotline and start a new one.
Now, if they did do that in the second half of last season, then I apologise.
Yeah, they had like four different story arcs last season, and it was confusing as hell. But they’ve sorted it out (a little) and, as an apology, brought Bunny Colvin from the Wire in as a new regular.
SO long as Fiona and Chuck Finley are back Im in. Fiona needs to eat a cheeseburger but I wouldnt kick her out of bed
Oh and you forgot Royal Pains, which is actually a pretty good show as well. The indian chick is hot and Paulo Costanzo is great in the show.