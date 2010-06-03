What’s On: What Is ‘Burn Notice’?

Burn Notice (USA) — Season premiere. Apparently, much like “Justified” has done, the fourth season of this underrated show does an excellent job of weaving season-long story lines into the procedural format. Worth watching for Miami and Bruce Campbell.

Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo) — Season finale. Those two that are always fighting — you know, Chipmunk Face and the other one — try to resolve their differences. Although they’re both two wealthy privileged women living in Manhattan, so I’m not really sure what differences there could be.

Mall Cops: Mall of America (TLC) — Throngs of people gather when Sarah Palin shows up, stretching the limits of the mall cops’ abilities. But then, you could say the same thing about shoplifters.

The First 48 (A&E) — Ah, “First 48.” The ONLY television show that reveals exactly how easy it is to get away with murder.

NBA Finals (ABC) — Game 1, Lakers at Celtics. “Honey, can you turn the volume down a little? I can’t hear you when Craig Sager is on-screen.”