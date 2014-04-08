What’s On Tonight: Raylan And Boyd Face Off On The Season Finale Of ‘Justified’

Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — I haven’t seen the season finale yet, but from what I hear, it does a damn fine job of making us excited for the final season.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 8 p.m.) — The events of Captain America: Winter Soldier have actually made the television series peripherally more interesting, although we’ll have to see how well they execute the, uh, changes. I was a little disappointed in how safe the reveal was last week.

The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — It’s good to have The Mindy Project, but I’m not a huge fan of the hour-block of episodes. That’s a lot of Mindy.

About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Crosby from Parenthood is doing his crossover episode, and if the sitcom doesn’t improve after that, I’M OUT.

Trophy Wife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — There are now six comedy sitcoms between 8 and 9 p.m. on the networks, and this one is now my favorite. It’s also the only one likely to be cancelled.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Laser Tag!

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Tonight, Amy eats a man’s face. That’s not a typo.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Rob Lowe stops by Letterman; Anne Hathaway is on Fallon; Kimmel has Tracy Morgan; JON HAMM is on Ferguson (that’s a good get for him); Kristen Wiig is on Seth Meyers; Denis Leary is on The Daily Show, and my favorite new late-night guest, Anthony Mackie, is on Conan.