What’s On Tonight: Raylan And Boyd Face Off On The Season Finale Of ‘Justified’

Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — I haven’t seen the season finale yet, but from what I hear, it does a damn fine job of making us excited for the final season.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 8 p.m.) — The events of Captain America: Winter Soldier have actually made the television series peripherally more interesting, although we’ll have to see how well they execute the, uh, changes. I was a little disappointed in how safe the reveal was last week.
The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — It’s good to have The Mindy Project, but I’m not a huge fan of the hour-block of episodes. That’s a lot of Mindy.
About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Crosby from Parenthood is doing his crossover episode, and if the sitcom doesn’t improve after that, I’M OUT.
Trophy Wife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — There are now six comedy sitcoms between 8 and 9 p.m. on the networks, and this one is now my favorite. It’s also the only one likely to be cancelled.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Laser Tag!
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Tonight, Amy eats a man’s face. That’s not a typo.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Rob Lowe stops by Letterman; Anne Hathaway is on Fallon; Kimmel has Tracy Morgan; JON HAMM is on Ferguson (that’s a good get for him); Kristen Wiig is on Seth Meyers; Denis Leary is on The Daily Show, and my favorite new late-night guest, Anthony Mackie, is on Conan.
Justified!!
!
No way Darryl Crowe lives through tonight’s episode, right? If Raylan can somehow kill Darryl, then give Alicia Witt’s character the high hard one right after, that would be quite the finale. Oh, and then Art could come out of his coma and berate Raylan for the killing and boning, respectively…..while Tim smirks off to the side. I don’t ask for much, FX.
Darryl Crowe is the worst big bad in the show’s history. I’ve enjoyed the season, but expect to enjoy him getting killed even more.
@GRS- “No way Darryl Crowe lives through tonight’s episode, right?”
I’m leaning towards no.
No other season-long big bad has survived his or her respective season: Bo Crowder for season one, Mags Bennett for season two, Robert Quarles for season three (granted, there’s still some wiggle room for him to be alive, since they didn’t actually confirm his death), and Nicky Augustine for season four.
If I were inclined to guess (and I’m not good at that), I’d say that history isn’t exactly smiling upon Darryl Crowe right now.
I actually have a feeling that Daryl will survive the season. But just a prediction.
They could have kept any big bad alive up until this point and I would have been fine. Darryl Crowe Jr. must die.
“But just a prediction.” You don’t say.
Not sure how many have thought this, but has the idea that Boyd shot Art been discussed? Setting up the season long confrontation between Boyd and Raylan next year?
Watched Agents of Shield earlier today as Hulu leaked the episode. I guarantee Rowles will be taking back his statement of “I was a little disappointed in how safe the reveal was last week.”
Have they made Burt less annoying on ‘Trophy Wife’ as yet?
No. They have not.
I couldn’t stand the kids on that show either. Burt is just an Asian version of Manny, and as we all know, Manny is the goddamn worst.
You guys are nuts, Burt is adorable.
I know it aired last night so it doesn’t make a huge amount of sense to say on this post, but we really need to start having a weekly Rick and Morty recap. Even in its first season, that show is off the charts good.
I might start adding a Rick and Morty section to the Community recap. It’s my favorite new show of the season, by far.
Yeah, go Josh!
Y’all are setting the bar high. I hope it lives up to the hype.
It’s pretty good, but let’s not have the space sex robot start sucking our dicks just yet.
@Otto Man Don’t break your arm jerking yourself off to those references.
Well you’ll only get one recap for the 1st season as the season finale is next week.