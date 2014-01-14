What’s On Tonight: Season Two Of Amy Poehler’s Boyfriend’s Sitcom Kicks Off Tonight

Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — Tonight I believe is the night that the real-life Harris Brothers (Avon Barksdale from The Wire and Eugene Young from The Practice) join the cast, and they have amazing chemistry together.
Kroll Show (Comedy Central, 10:30) — I haven’t watched the first season of Nick Kroll’s show yet, but I may just tune in tonight because he gave an awesome Reddit AMA, and because of this awesome tweet he sent out during the Golden Globes after his girlfriend Amy Poehler made out with Bono. Also, because I love The League, though I still have a hard time forgiving Kroll for that terrible Caveman sitcom.
The Mindy Project (Fox, 9:30) — Casey returns! Also, the team is getting certified for cosmetic injections. They’re obstetricians. Where are the injectio … oh. Nevermind.
New Girl (Fox, 9 p.m.) — The return of Coach has been kind of weird, because they’re having the same kind of problems with Coach as they did with Winston in the beginning: They don’t know what to do with him (or, everything they do with him is work-out related). Tonight’s episode is Coach-centric, and he and Jess bond over a basketball team.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — That season long bet between Jake and Amy over the most arrests will finally come to a conclusion tonight. I hope the payoff is great for the Golden Globe WINNING sitcom. Also, because it always bears repeating: Melissa Fumero is hot. #TeamDiaz
Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Damnit, I should’ve included Skye in my list of the 10 Most Forgettable Ann Veals, but even though she’s on the show a ton, I always forget that she exists! She has one of those faces that … what were we talking about?
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Michael Strahan is on Dave; Leno has Matt Damon; Matt LeBlanc and The Fray is on Kimmel (The Fray? They’re still around?); Aaron Eckhart is on Ferguson; SPRINGSTEEN is on Fallon; Tim Gunn is on The Daily Show, and Joel McHale turns up on Conan.
Casey on the Mindy Project was terrible. I was so glad they got rid of him. Why is he back? Also, #TeamSantiago.
i thought there was something weird about reading Melissa fumero is so hot followed by #teamdiaz, so tired.
I mean, really, pick a side.
Rosa > Amy. Amy is cute, but Rosa is a real woman.
Rowles’d!
santiago is annie, diaz is britta.
@crowder – that is exactly how I explained it to my friend when he asked if he should start watching.
I’d say Diaz is closer to Shirley than Britta, and of course, much closer to April than anyone on Community.
… which would mean Santiago is Ann.
#TeamAmyAnnieAnn
I truly had no idea that he was hittin’ that until I read this headline. Well done, Kroll. Well done, indeed.
As much as I like Kroll, thanks for reminding me that her and Arnett are still Separated and that Love is dead.
They only got married because of an escalating series of dares.
I had no idea her and Kroll we’re dating.
If her name is Amy, he’ll call her blamey.
I caught portions of The Kroll Show Season 1, and found it moderately funny at the most.
It’s like most mediocre Comedy Central shows from what I’ve seen.
Might be a matter of catching the wrong portions; of the recurring segments, two are pretty great (the ones with Jon Daly) and two are pretty mediocre. imo.
Perhaps.
Yeah, I like Kroll alot on his own and for all his bit TV parts, but man this show blows. Probably because I don’t give a crap about Reality TV.
wrong, lowcalzone, CC has had a pretty stellar track record the last few years.
Oh, it’s definitely gotten better, but for a while it was awful. And there are still some bad shows, like The Jeselnik Offensive, Brickleberry, and Jeff Ross’ show. That being said, Nathan For You may have been my favorite new show of last year.
Like the others said, Kroll Show is maddeningly inconsistent.
The reality show stuff does nothing for me (and I think Burning Love is the tits), but some of the other bits are amazing. “Rich Dicks” and “Wheels, Ontario” are amazing.
This one might only work for you if you’ve seen Degrassi and/or know a Canadian.
The Jeselnik Offensive was fucking awesome, and so is Ross’ The Burn.
Rick Dicks is amazing.
We’ll have to agree to disagree.
Which one is Skye?
Hacker girl, I think. (I only watch it until Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes on.)
Who i initially loved because she was super hot and because of this GIF…
[img.pandawhale.com]
But she is just the fucking worst on that show. Totally useless and unlikable.
They’ll be some good TV watchin’ this evening…
Jesus Rowles. The Kroll Show isn’t a sitcom, it’s a sketch show.
Nominating this one for “The Top 10 Rowles’d of 2014”
Not even close.
Kroll show is the sacko of sketch shows – even in a highly competitive 8 show league.
After all the Kroll show pop ups while trying to surf uproxx on my phone at work, I will never watch Kroll Show.
For some reason I’m really bummed about that she’s seeing that guy.
I must be awful at the internet because I had no idea that Leslie was banging The Douche.
Kroll Show season 1 was stellar, can’t wait for season 2.
The return of Coach to New Girl has been excellent.
Rowles still has no business professionally spouting off his TV opinions publicly,
Yeah, Coach has been a great addition to the cast.
Apparently the world’s most depressing show is on tonight. And you missed it!
My 600-lb Life
| TLC
Olivia’s Story
A 46-year-old Chicago woman battles depression in the wake of a suicide attempt and hasn’t left her basement in two years, but hopes that a surgical procedure in Houston can save her life.