What’s On Tonight: Season Two Of Amy Poehler’s Boyfriend’s Sitcom Kicks Off Tonight

Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — Tonight I believe is the night that the real-life Harris Brothers (Avon Barksdale from The Wire and Eugene Young from The Practice) join the cast, and they have amazing chemistry together.

Kroll Show (Comedy Central, 10:30) — I haven’t watched the first season of Nick Kroll’s show yet, but I may just tune in tonight because he gave an awesome Reddit AMA, and because of this awesome tweet he sent out during the Golden Globes after his girlfriend Amy Poehler made out with Bono. Also, because I love The League, though I still have a hard time forgiving Kroll for that terrible Caveman sitcom.

The Mindy Project (Fox, 9:30) — Casey returns! Also, the team is getting certified for cosmetic injections. They’re obstetricians. Where are the injectio … oh. Nevermind.

New Girl (Fox, 9 p.m.) — The return of Coach has been kind of weird, because they’re having the same kind of problems with Coach as they did with Winston in the beginning: They don’t know what to do with him (or, everything they do with him is work-out related). Tonight’s episode is Coach-centric, and he and Jess bond over a basketball team.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — That season long bet between Jake and Amy over the most arrests will finally come to a conclusion tonight. I hope the payoff is great for the Golden Globe WINNING sitcom. Also, because it always bears repeating: Melissa Fumero is hot. #TeamDiaz

Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Damnit, I should’ve included Skye in my list of the 10 Most Forgettable Ann Veals, but even though she’s on the show a ton, I always forget that she exists! She has one of those faces that … what were we talking about?

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Michael Strahan is on Dave; Leno has Matt Damon; Matt LeBlanc and The Fray is on Kimmel (The Fray? They’re still around?); Aaron Eckhart is on Ferguson; SPRINGSTEEN is on Fallon; Tim Gunn is on The Daily Show, and Joel McHale turns up on Conan.