Pat Sajak didn’t even try to hide his lack of interest in a Wheel of Fortune contestant’s hobby during a recent episode. The veteran host, who’s no stranger to moodiness on set, had little patience for a woman’s story about her fish.

The incident went down when it came time for Connecticut resident Mariha Feliciano to introduce herself to Sajak and the audience. Feliciano started by gushing about her recent interest in “aquarium life” until the conversation went belly-up after she started detailing her home collection.

Via Decider:

“What do you have in there?” Sajak asked her, to which she replied that she currently had “some shrimp, snails and guppies.” Feliciano continued, “And then I got two other fish I wasn’t familiar with and I named Piranha and Predator because they killed my other fish.” This earned a laugh from the audience, but Sajak appeared shocked by the sudden turn of events. He replied, “Really a downer. I don’t wanna go on.”

Realizing the interaction went south, Feliciana tried to salvage the mood by noting the other fish are “still alive,” but Sajak wasn’t having it. The host was clearly over the introduction and bluntly said, “Let’s move on.”

According to Decider, the exchange was an omen of things to come as Feliciana finished the episode with a paltry $3,700 in winnings.

