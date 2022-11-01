wwe xavier woods wheel of fortune
Xavier Woods Announced 'Wheel Of Fortune' Will Have A WWE Week After Dominating His 'Celebrity' Appearance

Celebrity versions of game shows are usually a bit less intense than their ordinary counterparts. Contestants are playing for charity, for starters, which means no one is personally playing for life-changing money. But those celebrities are often huge fans of the show, which means the nerves are there despite the looser dialogue and jokes you might see on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

And for one player, his turn on the Celebrity edition of the Pat Sajak-hosted show will actually serve as good practice. Austin Creed, AKA WWE superstar Xavier Woods, is a huge Wheel of Fortune fan. He played against actor and comedian Steve Agee and The Office alum Kate Flannery. And he kind of stole the show, winning a lot of money for his Gaming charity in the process.

And after his episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune aired on Sunday, Creed announced that a whole week of WWE-themed Wheel of Fortune is coming soon.

“Y’all know that I love Wheel of Fortune,” he said. “And I’m here to announce that maybe you get the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune with your favorite WWE superstars.”

Creed encouraged people to apply online to be a contestant on the show, which will have a full WWE week at some point in the future. Which is great because Creed was really great on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, so it would be a delight to see him on stage again. He played up every puzzle, asked the audience at one point whether he should spin or solve, and just generally looked extremely comfortable on stage. It looked like a blast. And it really did seem to mean something to him as well.

In a video posted on YouTube, he revealed that he actually brought an original Nintendo Wheel of Fortune cartridge for Pat Sajak to sign.

Which means he’s definitely excited for the chance to come back. And given how well he did on Celebrity Wheel, it’s clear he would be the favorite to win once again once WWE week comes around.

