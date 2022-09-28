Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg’s ‘Wheel Fortune’ Appearance Is An Absolutely Hilarious Example Of Why You Should Never Give Up

Whoever had the idea to get Snoop Dogg on Wheel Of Fortune should get a raise. The rapper made a lot of viewers laugh with his appearance on the show, where his wrong guesses were almost impressive because of their ridiculousness.

When the board only showed a few letters, he guessed: “Baking onions.” The right answer was actually “Baking brownies.” “Martha’s gonna be upset,” joked the host. Another guess he made was “Airport teacher” instead of “Acting teacher.” An even more baffling guess was “Swallowing the knot” instead of “Sweetening the pot.” Somehow they became weirder as he went on. However, he finally had his moment of redemption with “Sun’s out bun’s out.”

A few days ago, Snoop, who has established himself as an ambitious entrepreneur, revealed a new line-up of products in his Broadus Foods collection. In a video shared to Instagram, Snoop revealed Momma Snoop Breakfast Foods, featuring instant grits, oatmeal, maple syrup, and pancake mix. “There was a void for our culture when they took ‘Aunt Jemima’ off the shelves,” said Snoop in the post’s caption. “We’re replacing it with ‘Momma Snoop’ pancake mix, syrup, grits and oatmeal adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands.”

