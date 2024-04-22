The Circle has returned to Netflix to wreak havoc upon social media influencers who are competing for a $100,000 prize. The series has been referred to as catfishing on steroids, so perhaps this show will make everyone feel a little bit better about the fake profiles that proliferate dating sites. Why? Because it somehow could be worse.
This season, however, it’s not only a bunch of human influencers who are vying to win the money. Within this season’s 13 episodes, an AI bot is also competing for top honors. The influencers do not yet know of the AI entity’s true nature, but that secret cannot last forever. When will the truth begin to emerge?
When Do ‘The Circle’ Season 6, Episodes 5-8 Come Out?
This ^^^ is actually the more relevant question. The season premiered with four episodes on Wednesday, April 17, and you can expect the next four episodes on Wednesday, April 24. In less than a month, the entire season will have unfolded, and then there will be the question of whether a seventh installment will happen.
To answer that question: yes. And god only knows what the twist will be next time after AI is already here to crush everyone’s influencing souls. Something to look forward to?
The Circle‘s first five seasons are currently streaming in full on Netflix.