When Do ‘The Circle’ Season 6, Episodes 5-8 Come Out?

The Circle has returned to Netflix to wreak havoc upon social media influencers who are competing for a $100,000 prize. The series has been referred to as catfishing on steroids, so perhaps this show will make everyone feel a little bit better about the fake profiles that proliferate dating sites. Why? Because it somehow could be worse.

This season, however, it’s not only a bunch of human influencers who are vying to win the money. Within this season’s 13 episodes, an AI bot is also competing for top honors. The influencers do not yet know of the AI entity’s true nature, but that secret cannot last forever. When will the truth begin to emerge?