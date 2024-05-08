When Does ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 3, Episode 3 Come Out?

What has Ryan Reynolds been up to lately? Quite literally everything and anything you can think of! Not only is he leading this summer’s kiddie blockbuster IF, but he’s also suiting up as Deadpool once again this summer. Yet somehow he finds time to film those repetitive Mint Mobile ads.

But for the sports fans out there, Reynolds also hosts Welcome To Wrexham, the inspirational football docuseries that has brought the love of the game to Americans (who call it “soccer”).

Season three of the hit series, also featuring Rob McElhenney, premiered earlier this month, and a lot of riding on the team and its owners for a successful season.

Episode three, titled “Notts Again,” will air Thursday, May 9 at 10 EDT on FX. Afterwards, it lands on Hulu and Disney+ the next day, normally by 3 am EST on Friday.

Episode three shifts the focus to the Wrexham Women’s Team, who had a groundbreaking 2023 season. The men are also gearing up to face their toughest team yet. Here is the episode three synopsis, “The Wrexham Women’s Team adapt to life in the top Welsh league as the men prepare to face Notts County, their fiercest rivals from the National League.”

You can stream Welcome To Wrexham seasons one and two now on Hulu and Disney+.